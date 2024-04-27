Do you have any friends with the same interests?

Bornstarch
Holy Paladin
@Brown
- Joined
- Feb 17, 2020
- Messages
- 3,090
- Reaction score
- 7,543
When I was young, my friends and I have common interests. Since I started working, becoming an adult, friends fade away, and you meet new ones, but they're more like associates. You only call them and they only call you when they need something.
When I was a kid, we'd talk about Transformers, GI Joe, videogames, cartoons, BMX, etc..
Now, we talk about work related shit, health issues, etc...
When I was a kid, we'd talk about Transformers, GI Joe, videogames, cartoons, BMX, etc..
Now, we talk about work related shit, health issues, etc...