Do you have any friends with the same interests?

Bornstarch

Bornstarch

Holy Paladin
@Brown
Joined
Feb 17, 2020
Messages
3,090
Reaction score
7,543
When I was young, my friends and I have common interests. Since I started working, becoming an adult, friends fade away, and you meet new ones, but they're more like associates. You only call them and they only call you when they need something.

When I was a kid, we'd talk about Transformers, GI Joe, videogames, cartoons, BMX, etc..

Now, we talk about work related shit, health issues, etc...
 
Bornstarch said:
When I was young, my friends and I have common interests. Since I started working, becoming an adult, friends fade away, and you meet new ones, but they're more like associates. You only call them and they only call you when they need something.

When I was a kid, we'd talk about Transformers, GI Joe, videogames, cartoons, BMX, etc..

Now, we talk about work related shit, health issues, etc...
Click to expand...
Interests change as we get older. It would be really weird for two grown ass men to talk about transformers, GI Joe, cartoons, etc

That's what the internet karate forum called Sherdog is for
 
Health issues lol.

'On rainy days my knee locks up'.

'Mine too'

'Wow. Let's be friends'
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,102
Messages
55,467,731
Members
174,786
Latest member
plasterby

Share this page

Back
Top