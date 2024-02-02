Social Do you have any bad fantasy?

Fengxian

Fengxian

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jul 8, 2023
Messages
429
Reaction score
5,305
For a long time, I've been fascinated with midgets. I don't know since when, but I've always been wanting to see some adults kick midgets into the air.

I know this is not a kind thing to contemplate but I can't help myself. Sadly there are no videos on youtube or reddit where a midget is getting kick into the air full force.


Do my fellow kind mayberrians have any evil fantasy?
 
I only had one fantasy and it was completed on my birthday........ Let's just say it was better than I thought it would be......

Edit, Oops sorry TS I didn't see the bad bit..... I only deal in the good kind.....
 
I think Hollywood should remake old blockbusters with all midget casts…
 
Wetarmpits said:
I already completed all my fantasies. Basically tons of toilet threesomes. Now I can finally live without a worry on my mind.
Click to expand...

I had a toilet situation recently as well but I was alone and if by fantasy you mean nightmare........
 
I want to have dildos named after wrestlers and take a dookie on some chick during a threesome.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,564
Messages
55,009,624
Members
174,550
Latest member
Bohuslav Danko

Share this page

Back
Top