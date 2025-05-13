Do you have a UFC hot dog brander? Are you willing to part with it? Let's talk.

If you actually own a UFC hot dog brander, and it's not rusted out or disgusting, in decent condition or preferably new, I would genuinely like to purchase it from you. This isn't a joke post. I asked the mad lads at Reddit and they took the thread down, but look at me. Look at me. I'm the captain now.

I have an article idea in mind that needs this cooking utensil, and I have searched high and low for years to no avail. If I do end up getting one, I'll gladly share the article once it's done, which should have photographs included as well. Thank you in advance.

The way it works is that you have to lay it on a grill and then cook a hot dog on top of it, and it brands the UFC logo into it. Pretty rad, right? I could have bought one for years, but alas.


This is it in action from my pals Esther and Casey.
 
Has anyone tried reaching out to the guy on Twitter who actually tried it out?
 
If you get a hold of one, I suggest you gold plate it and wear it on a fat chain to a UFC event. Show it off to Uncle Danuh during the Q&A session🌭🤣
 
I remember seeing one on Ebay about a year ago.
 
Do you think this works better on all beef hotdogs or chicken/pork?
Would probably work best on horsedogs
Has anyone tried reaching out to the guy on Twitter who actually tried it out?
Yeah he's a friend of mine. It didn't work great. But it's a collector's item so I'm not going to ask to take his, he's a big MMA guy to say the least.
 
