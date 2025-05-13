Do you have a UFC hot dog brander? Are you willing to part with it? Let's talk.

If you actually own a UFC hot dog brander, and it's not rusted out or disgusting, in decent condition or, I would genuinely like to purchase it from you. This isn't a joke post. I asked the mad lads at Reddit and they took the thread down, but look at me. Look at me. I'm the captain now.I have an article idea in mind that needs this cooking utensil, and I have searched high and low for years to no avail. If I do end up getting one, I'll gladly share the article once it's done, which should have photographs included as well. Thank you in advance.The way it works is that you have to lay it on a grill and then cook a hot dog on top of it, and it brands the UFC logo into it. Pretty rad, right? I could have bought one for years, but alas.This is it in action from my pals Esther and Casey.