Social Do you have a skincare routine ?

Hey Sherbros ! Its very important to have a good skincare routine nowadays, in order to stay fresh and look younger !

My skin care routine consist of :

1741351755154.webp

A good face scrub.

then i often god with Cerave for moisturizing.

1741351812802.jpeg

And i end it all with Karite butter !!!

1741351868306.webp
 
I've been using Nivea for a long time, every morning and night after a shower

1741351972590.jpeg
 
I have dry skin, so yeah.
forehead and around the eyes.
(used to steal this from a ex gf)
start buying it after.
1741353905976.png
 
Aveeno head to toe after I shower, then right before bed some anti-aging retinol stuff that my girl got me as a joke because I've been complaining about my laugh/smile lines and developing wrinkles.

In the morning, a lotion with a little sunscreen in it on my face.
 
I buy the relatively expensive ladies cleanser, moisturizer and eye cream. Up until even a few years ago the men's products were cheap shit that they added the scent of Axe body spray too. They might still be and it's easy to find the traditionally woman's stuff that doesn't have a scent or a mild one.

On the plus side, cleanly shaved because the gray hairs decided my face is where the invasion is starting, I look much younger than 41. Also, I don't drink much though not that's not planned just how it works out, I eat well and exercise.

Seriously, young men, clean your fucking face and moisturize. You'll be glad you did later.
 
I wash my face and then have hot women sit on it. All the moisture I need.
 
Yea, I wash my face in running tap water . If my beard is feeling coarse then I'll put in some oil.
 
After I shower,

I put this on my face, left elbow, and bottom of my feet.

nivea-creme-cream-jar-54.png
 
The endless creams women put on their faces never made any sense to me. You read the ingredient list and it's like 20 different petroleum-derived unpronounceable ingredients with maybe one or two ingredients that might do something. Wow so healthy and totally worth the $40 cost. And there's entire drawer of it, and not a single one seems to visibly do anything.
 
Yes, I use Retin A Micro every night, 40mg of Accutane (once per week) to control for oily skin, and injectable b12 (I find that it helps with circles under my eyes).

I don't use moisturizer - I have really oily skin (hence accutane), but am fortunate enough to have zero wrinkles at 40 years of age.

Despite my routine, I think aging is largely genetic. My older brothers both do nothing for their skin, and they are baby faced. My mom just turned 80 and she routinely gets mistaken for being in her 60s.
 
Fury said:
Some chicks dig Tim Burton eyes
Click to expand...
Fortunately shit loads of people don't sleep enough these days so I'm in good company. Plus, all the creme in the world ain't helping if you spend too much time in the sun (or not enough), drink too much, smoke too much, don't exercise, drink water, or eat a good diet
 
koquerelle said:
Me too. I wonder how many people have the same problem.
Click to expand...
IIRC quite a few. I did a search just meow which pulled from a few sources which says that the CDC says about 35% of Americans are sleep deprived. Can't speak for other countries
 
deviake said:
IIRC quite a few. I did a search just meow which pulled from a few sources which says that the CDC says about 35% of Americans are sleep deprived. Can't speak for other countries
Click to expand...
I had a watch that told me the amount of deep sleep I got every night. I got rid of it. It was depressing.
 
