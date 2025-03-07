Versez
@red
- Dec 28, 2019
- 7,639
- 10,884
I stay hydrated, eat a decent diet, and bathe. Should get more sleep though

Some chicks dig Tim Burton eyes
Fortunately shit loads of people don't sleep enough these days so I'm in good company. Plus, all the creme in the world ain't helping if you spend too much time in the sun (or not enough), drink too much, smoke too much, don't exercise, drink water, or eat a good diet
Me too. I wonder how many people have the same problem.
IIRC quite a few. I did a search just meow which pulled from a few sources which says that the CDC says about 35% of Americans are sleep deprived. Can't speak for other countries
I had a watch that told me the amount of deep sleep I got every night. I got rid of it. It was depressing.