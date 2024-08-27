Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 33,539
- Reaction score
- 44,852
Was watching this decade old video about this. I thought I'd post on here. I think there was a thread before but it's like 9 years old now.
Thoughts on this?
Do you believe their stats on this?
(Obviously the video is old, so the stats are probably skewed and somewhat inaccurate now.)
Thoughts on this?
Do you believe their stats on this?
(Obviously the video is old, so the stats are probably skewed and somewhat inaccurate now.)
Last edited: