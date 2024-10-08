Do you have a creative pursuit?

HHJ

HHJ

Kogan Iwamoto:Grandmaster of the Kogan-Ryuu school
@plutonium
Joined
Feb 12, 2004
Messages
153,281
Reaction score
124,343
Do you have a creative pursuit? Does it take up a large part of your life?

Could you live without it?

If you dont have one, do you wish you did?

Do you feel good at it? or is it just for fun?

Feel free to share them here.
 
I create a fake life on the internet
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,144
Messages
56,307,005
Members
175,154
Latest member
maxoges

Share this page

Back
Top