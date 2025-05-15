Do you guys want Jon to overstay his welcome so you can have someone to hate or do you just want him to get lost? No poll

He should have fucked off long ago. He already fucked Tom vs Francis for us and he continues to hold us back from seeing the other Tom fight we want.



But as far as I'm concerned he can stay now. Between him and the Saudis getting involved in boxing I realised that I'm just not interested in mma/ufc currently as the best don't fight the best anymore. Meanwhile the tables have turned and we are getting all the fights we wanted to see in boxing.



2025 is not a good time to be an mma fan but it is a great time to be a boxing fan.



I might be back next year.. let's see what happens. But right now I just can't be bothered with this cherry picking joke of a league.