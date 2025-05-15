Do you guys want Jon to overstay his welcome so you can have someone to hate or do you just want him to get lost? No poll

Jon has already overstayed by belt squatting and holding up the division. Even if he eventually fights Tom. Whole thing is a Diva act and extremely unbecoming of a champion. This will be Jon's legacy as a fighter right here.
 
He left my mind a long time ago.
Are you still doing it?
 
It's pretty simple, either fight and defend the belt or relinquish it and disappear.
 
Captain Herb said:
It's hard to ignore him as long as he refuses to fight or vacate. Once he does I won't be sorry, if that answers your question
Without people like you all sports would turn into a clown show instead.
 
I wish he would just frig off

Fight or fuck off.


Either is fine as long as he picks one almost immediately, otherwise we can default to fuck off

It's almost poetic that Jon Jones final act of his career is to see to it beyond any reasonable doubt that the entire fight community knows he is a selfish asshole with no actual respect for the fans or the sport or the championship.
 
The majority of Jones's wins are questionable, and he's a sociopathic scumbag. He can leave now, I wouldn't miss him.
 
I care more about the belt he holds than Jones himself at this point. Defend it or fuck off.
 
He should have fucked off long ago. He already fucked Tom vs Francis for us and he continues to hold us back from seeing the other Tom fight we want.

But as far as I'm concerned he can stay now. Between him and the Saudis getting involved in boxing I realised that I'm just not interested in mma/ufc currently as the best don't fight the best anymore. Meanwhile the tables have turned and we are getting all the fights we wanted to see in boxing.

2025 is not a good time to be an mma fan but it is a great time to be a boxing fan.

I might be back next year.. let's see what happens. But right now I just can't be bothered with this cherry picking joke of a league.
 
I would like a definitive answer. Defend or vacate. Either way i just want some progress and resolution
 
If he refuses to fight Aspinall, I don't want to see him again unless it's in the courtroom. I don't want to see him fight Peirera, or Almeida, or anyone but Tom. Or Francis Ngannou.

If it's anyone but those two, I'm not going to pay the fight any attention whatsoever.
 
I just want to see him fight Aspinall. Whatever the result, I'll live with it.
 
Thanks for staying on sherdog as an avid non mma fan
 
