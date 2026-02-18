Nizam al-Mulk
Or not?
wait, Bobby been to jail???Inmates have to sneak phones in, so they likely only use them for important stuff. They can't be browsing sherdog all day or they'd get caught. However, I've never been incarcerated so I could be wrong.
I think @Bobby Boulders was pretty absent from these forums when he was in the joint
No more reddit browsing on the laptop. It's sherdog time.Hell Yeah... Here's a Sherdogger before nap time.
Internet access has changed since I was in. I read real books all day, they've got tablets now. But I'd wager, even that being true, that a site like Sherdog is blocked. Any forum/social media site is probably inaccessible, which is why they're still sneaking in phones.Inmates have to sneak phones in, so they likely only use them for important stuff. They can't be browsing sherdog all day or they'd get caught. However, I've never been incarcerated so I could be wrong.
I think @Bobby Boulders was pretty absent from these forums when he was in the joint
Just don't kill more peoples, all I ask.Internet access has changed since I was in. I read real books all day, they've got tablets now. But I'd wager, even that being true, that a site like Sherdog is blocked. Any forum/social media site is probably inaccessible, which is why they're still sneaking in phones.
If I'd had a phone I'd have been here. I love this place, it's my escape
I'm a victim of victimless imprisonment. I have never harmed a soul, sir. Maybe I've thought about it a time or two, admittedlyJust don't kill more peoples, all I ask.
we love you here.
There is like a woman on here. Or someone who claims she is a woman.You're in a prison and you use your internet time to check a forum full of men?