Social Do you guys think sherdog forums is more read by inmates compared to other boards?

Idk what the U.S penitentiary allow on their internet services for inmate...
I guess, they don't allow porn here like X or Reddit...
so, maybe?
 
Last edited:
Fedorgasm said:
Inmates have to sneak phones in, so they likely only use them for important stuff. They can't be browsing sherdog all day or they'd get caught. However, I've never been incarcerated so I could be wrong.


I think @Bobby Boulders was pretty absent from these forums when he was in the joint
Click to expand...
wait, Bobby been to jail???
I'm disappointed...

<{hughesimpress}>

love you Bobby!

<Oku04>

😙
 
Hell Yeah... Here's a Sherdogger before nap time.

prison.gif
 
Fedorgasm said:
Inmates have to sneak phones in, so they likely only use them for important stuff. They can't be browsing sherdog all day or they'd get caught. However, I've never been incarcerated so I could be wrong.


I think @Bobby Boulders was pretty absent from these forums when he was in the joint
Click to expand...
Internet access has changed since I was in. I read real books all day, they've got tablets now. But I'd wager, even that being true, that a site like Sherdog is blocked. Any forum/social media site is probably inaccessible, which is why they're still sneaking in phones.

If I'd had a phone I'd have been here. I love this place, it's my escape
 
Bobby Boulders said:
Internet access has changed since I was in. I read real books all day, they've got tablets now. But I'd wager, even that being true, that a site like Sherdog is blocked. Any forum/social media site is probably inaccessible, which is why they're still sneaking in phones.

If I'd had a phone I'd have been here. I love this place, it's my escape
Click to expand...
Just don't kill more peoples, all I ask.
we love you here.
 
Most have tablets now (at least in CA prisons). This site would be considered restricted though id almost guarantee it.
 
Maybe they be jerking off to the exposed underboob animated gif avatars. Or the jiggle downblouse cleavage avatars.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,736
Messages
58,456,968
Members
176,040
Latest member
jaybuff

Share this page

Back
Top