Do you guys think Sean Strickland will fight at the white house?

He is an all american and patriot hands down.

But he is way to risky to let go near trump now. I guess they will keep him on international shows:

1752782245424.png

1752782292121.png
 
jeff7b9 said:
<Neil01> I guess I'm out then.

Fun police are on patrol apparently.



Didn't realize this was some uppity, black tie event.
I don't make the rules, for all I know they might make dick pics mandatory to be able to enter the event. Guys packing too much get put on a terrorist list and refused entry.
 
One thing I like about sean, the only thing, is he shits on everyone. I mean he sucks but he does hate equally which I can at least respect
 
Don't think Trumpy wants lots of crazy talk, killer talk, body on the record talk, and then only to get 5 rounds of jab jab jab jab jab jab and a very occasional push kick for the full 5 lol

no-trump.gif
 
They should have money moicano as color comentator at the white house, thats all i really care about.
 
No way Strickland will fight at the White House. His mouth is too much of a liability, and if anyone would get into a scrap with Secret Service officers, it's him.
 
anything is possible when talking about a perspective card.
That being said, they should keep the microphone away from him post fight for that specific event lol
 
I don't think so. He will say something stupid and will get covered by the mainstream news outlets.
 
ArtardFiesta said:
He is an all american and patriot hands down.
You have a strange definition of "patriot."

Anyway, I doubt Strickland would be on a White House card because:
  1. He's not a big enough Trump sycophant; and
  2. He's not exciting enough in the cage,
and, therefore, he's not worth the risk of going completely off the rails in the lead up to the fight (like he usually does).
 
I don't think Strickland, with his history, has the emotional IQ to withstand being around that many ped-o-philes at once.
 
