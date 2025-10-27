You sound...bizarre honestly. I really dont know why you're so upset. We already went through the fact that the actual visual of watching the fight told the same thing as the stats, and most people reacting to that cluster of posts where we debated it seemed to agree with me over you. Getting this bothered over someone literally just posting a picture of the strike stats from a fight, without additional comment, is hilarious, but also becoming a little creepy now that you're trying to follow me across threads with it and derail other topics.



Back on topic, we've seen JDM go to split decision with nobodies in recent times, he is largely unproven against the rest of the elite WWs and was last seen in a decently competitive fight with a near 40 year old who doesnt have anywhere near the wrestling OR striking or all round p4p level skillset that Islam has. The size difference isnt going to be a factor either, because there barely is one, and with Islams wrestling he will likely be able to manhandle JDM without much trouble. I view JDM as the third mediocre short term champ that WW has had in a row, it shouldnt be a close fight.



Now get some help.