Media Do you guys think Islam is regretting the fight with JDM?

It's the first fight ever where Islam doesn't have a physical advantage. He's just showing respect to the Champion.

I have already seen other fighters as dominant as Islam in their own category, failing against bigger guys (Izzy vs Jan). I would be more surprised if Islam win, than if he lose to Jack.
 
Nope. I think his estimation is JDM being champ means a good time to try a higher weightclass.
But he knows that it's still a champion and a tough guy to beat. I don't see the nerves you mentioned.

But funny that he called him Jerry della Maddalena, haha.
 
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle said:
Really dont understand why people act like JDM is some killer. Hes the least credible male champ right now by far.
but stats are all that matter to you right? So since he lost his first 2 fights, he's been 18-0 and like 8-0 in the UFC. Also he's 29, which means he is below the age of 30 which statistically gives him an advantage.

Right? Numbers are all that matter and by that definition JDM is the top dog.
 
TheBulge said:
but stats are all that matter to you right? So since he lost his first 2 fights, he's been 18-0 and like 8-0 in the UFC. Also he's 29, which means he is below the age of 30 which statistically gives him an advantage.

Right? Numbers are all that matter and by that definition JDM is the top dog.
Really taking some striking stats from a fight oddly personal arent you?
 
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle said:
Really taking some striking stats from a fight oddly personal arent you?
It just says everything about you as a poster. I don't forget about that kind of stupidity.

So you agree though right? Statistically JDM's got all the advantages. I didn't even get into the weight advantage yet, oohh boy don't get me started with the #s.
 
TheBulge said:
It just says everything about you as a poster. I don't forget about that kind of stupidity.

So you agree though right? Statistically JDM's got all the advantages. I didn't even get into the weight advantage yet, oohh boy don't get me started with the #s.
You sound...bizarre honestly. I really dont know why you're so upset. We already went through the fact that the actual visual of watching the fight told the same thing as the stats, and most people reacting to that cluster of posts where we debated it seemed to agree with me over you. Getting this bothered over someone literally just posting a picture of the strike stats from a fight, without additional comment, is hilarious, but also becoming a little creepy now that you're trying to follow me across threads with it and derail other topics.

Back on topic, we've seen JDM go to split decision with nobodies in recent times, he is largely unproven against the rest of the elite WWs and was last seen in a decently competitive fight with a near 40 year old who doesnt have anywhere near the wrestling OR striking or all round p4p level skillset that Islam has. The size difference isnt going to be a factor either, because there barely is one, and with Islams wrestling he will likely be able to manhandle JDM without much trouble. I view JDM as the third mediocre short term champ that WW has had in a row, it shouldnt be a close fight.

Now get some help.
 
Lol Islam ain’t nervous. He’s supremely talented, defensively sound, and won’t be that much smaller come fight night. Jack was able to nullify Belal, but Islam is better still. Jerry Maddelina has hands full for sure. Betting odds are right where they should be.
 
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle said:
You sound...bizarre honestly. I really dont know why you're so upset. We already went through the fact that the actual visual of watching the fight told the same thing as the stats, and most people reacting to that cluster of posts where we debated it seemed to agree with me over you. Getting this bothered over someone literally just posting a picture of the strike stats from a fight, without additional comment, is hilarious, but also becoming a little creepy now that you're trying to follow me across threads with it and derail other topics.

Back on topic, we've seen JDM go to split decision with nobodies in recent times, he is largely unproven against the rest of the elite WWs and was last seen in a decently competitive fight with a near 40 year old who doesnt have anywhere near the wrestling OR striking or all round p4p level skillset that Islam has. The size difference isnt going to be a factor either, because there barely is one, and with Islams wrestling he will likely be able to manhandle JDM without much trouble. I view JDM as the third mediocre short term champ that WW has had in a row, it shouldnt be a close fight.

Now get some help.
Nobody is following you, I know you'd like to think that you're important enough for that but that's far from it. You just have a noticable, shiny avatar but even that's not as bright as your visceral stupidity.

Now, you didn't answer me. How could JDM be a mediocre champ when he's:
-18-0 since his first 2 pro fights.
-9-0 in the UFC which means statistically he hasn't lost in this org
-29 years old making him one of the younger champs stats wise in the age brackets of champs. Makachev is 34 which means he's older than JDM, which means he's 5 years older than JDM that means JDM has the advantage.
-a career WW whereas Makachev is now moving up, statistically at a weight disadvantage stats wise if you look at the numbers.

hmm?
 
TheBulge said:
Nobody is following you, I know you'd like to think that you're important enough for that but that's far from it. You just have a noticable, shiny avatar but even that's not as bright as your visceral stupidity.

Now, you didn't answer me. How could JDM be a mediocre champ when he's:
18-0 since his first 2 pro fights.
9-0 in the UFC which means statistically he hasn't lost in this org
29 years old making him one of the younger champs stats wise in the age brackets of champs
a career WW whereas Makachev is now moving up, statistically at a weight disadvantage stats wise if you look at the numbers.

hmm?
It was just explained to you in the post you're responding to. How about hes a "champion" that has fought one top 10 guy in the division hes supposed to be the champion of?
 
