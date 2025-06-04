Do you guys still watch MMA?

GOOD 😊
Or do you just use the forum?
I watched religiously from 04 to whenever Anderson Silva got pasted by Weidman. Occasionally check up on results.
Yous guys still fans or just use the forum because you made friends here back then and like the format?
 
I still love it. But this year, the cards have been pretty garbage and most the cards are watered down.

Last year was fucking amazing though with 299, 300, UFC Sphere, etc.

I've been on here for 20 years now, started watching MMA in 2004.
 
I still love it. But this year, the cards have been pretty garbage and most the cards are watered down.

Last year was fucking amazing though with 299, 300, UFC Sphere, etc.

I've been on here for 20 years now, started watching MMA in 2004.
I'll catch prelims every once in a while and I enjoy it pretty well. Doesn't have the same charm that it used to for some reason
 
Or do you just use the forum?
I watched religiously from 04 to whenever Anderson Silva got pasted by Weidman. Occasionally check up on results.
Yous guys still fans or just use the forum because you made friends here back then and like the format?
I'll still follow it, like read the play by play, and go to the Heavies at the risk of getting dumber, but I no longer try to watch the events live. From 2007 to about 2015 I tried to watch all the major PPVs, be it at bars or pitching in to buy the PPV (and even sometimes streaming to piss off Dana).

The sport has changed so much. Everyone is so well rounded that the narrative of style vs style rarely matters. This is why Poatan is so exciting because he's still a kickboxer at the core. Also the promotion has gotten so generic and boring. No longer are fighters gradually built up and get their deserved shots, but now it's so fake social media beef and underserved rematches. Plus the product is getting overly saturated
 
I'll still follow it, like read the play by play, and go to the Heavies at the risk of getting dumber, but I no longer try to watch the events live. From 2007 to about 2015 I tried to watch all the major PPVs, be it at bars or pitching in to buy the PPV (and even sometimes streaming to piss off Dana).
From UFC 72 to around 200 I rarely missed an event.
 
Watch every weekly event but then again I dont watch TV shows so apart from a few you tube channels it's my main screen time.
 
Only occasionally. It was my thing for a long time but after Pride fell I started to watch sporadically. Now I am older I probably only watch 2 events a year. I don't even like boxing and kickboxing much anymore. Combat just doesn't grab me as much anymore.
 
i got into it when the ultimate fighter started, i loved my reality tv, and that led to me watching the fights for a few years.

ill watch if i know its on, but don't follow it or anything.
 
Even though current state of UFC is the worst in ages, I still watch most of the major cards start to finish.

Apex events are a hard pass.
 
whatever "casuals" watch in regards to MMA, is where I'm at. Might watch pena for the upset just because, the fight card is not bad, I see seven fights that I'll watch based on that card.... which I dont generally follow until fight night. In contrast, this past weekend with pumped up barber, I didnt watch any of the fights. I'll watch 70% mma, 30% boxing, mma beats boxing in pure volume, easier to find fights.... but I like top boxing fights more.
 
Barely. I've always been amazed by the complete lack of MMA references or anything else in this forum. If not for a few AV's you would never know this was an MMA website.
 
