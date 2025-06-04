Do you guys still watch MMA?

Mexican Santa Claus said: Or do you just use the forum?

I watched religiously from 04 to whenever Anderson Silva got pasted by Weidman. Occasionally check up on results.

Yous guys still fans or just use the forum because you made friends here back then and like the format? Click to expand...

I'll still follow it, like read the play by play, and go to the Heavies at the risk of getting dumber, but I no longer try to watch the events live. From 2007 to about 2015 I tried to watch all the major PPVs, be it at bars or pitching in to buy the PPV (and even sometimes streaming to piss off Dana).The sport has changed so much. Everyone is so well rounded that the narrative of style vs style rarely matters. This is why Poatan is so exciting because he's still a kickboxer at the core. Also the promotion has gotten so generic and boring. No longer are fighters gradually built up and get their deserved shots, but now it's so fake social media beef and underserved rematches. Plus the product is getting overly saturated