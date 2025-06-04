Do you guys still watch MMA?

Mexican Santa Claus
Or do you just use the forum?
I watched religiously from 04 to whenever Anderson Silva got pasted by Weidman. Occasionally check up on results.
Yous guys still fans or just use the forum because you made friends here back then and like the format?
