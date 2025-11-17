Do you guys really think Islam has something for Morales?

BroScienceTalkatWork
He puts up a better fight than Brady for sure. Because he’s a wrestler and a better athlete. And quicker
But here’s the thing —- Brady had a 7 inch reach disadvantage. Islam has a 9 inch disadvantage.
If Islam couldn’t sub JDM .. he can’t sub morales who has more upper body strength.
And it’s a 5 round fight.. so if you don’t have a path to take him out early your going to be eating shots for 25 minutes
Islam is for sure going to take Garry Usman or Illia and then hope that Prates takes out Morales
