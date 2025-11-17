Do you guys really think Islam has something for Morales?

He puts up a better fight than Brady for sure. Because he’s a wrestler and a better athlete. And quicker

But here’s the thing —- Brady had a 7 inch reach disadvantage. Islam has a 9 inch disadvantage.

If Islam couldn’t sub JDM .. he can’t sub morales who has more upper body strength.
And it’s a 5 round fight.. so if you don’t have a path to take him out early your going to be eating shots for 25 minutes


Islam is for sure going to take Garry Usman or Illia and then hope that Prates takes out Morales
 
The string beans grappling you're talking about is probably 50 tiers below Islam.

Islam takes him down once in the first 20 seconds and even if Morales survives he doesn't get up the same fighter, becomes tentative, tired, and dragged to the mat at will.
 
Morales is about as filled out as Islam and taller

There’s a zero percent chance that scenario comes to fruition
 
Last edited:
Morales is dangerous as shit for the first two rounds but I would trust Islam more as the fight went. Morales or Shavkat are his toughest test though.
 
Morales is dangerous as shit for the first two rounds but I would trust Islam more as the fight went. Morales or Shavkat are his toughest test though.
He’s never gassed though. That’s just an assumption

He would take center ring and Islam would be moving around a lot more
 
Stamina

I think Morales might gas badly have a couple of rounds of wrestling.
 
He's muscular but his comparatively abysmal grappling and string bean length limbs are going to prove exceptionally easy for Islam to snatch up.

He's not ready for someone like Islam. Not even close.
He was 197 after his last fight

Islam will get him down at least once but it won’t be easy..
 
Islam will be even bigger in his next fight as well, but in grappling a low center and a dramatic skill advantage trumps length 9.8/10
I think in spirit we are on the same side. I would be rooting for Islam to win

It’s just the combination of length AND fearsome power is tough.

Also.. Islam won’t be getting any bigger. He’s pretty advanced man he would have to grind and grind for another two pounds of muscle
 
I think after that display islam will just win anyone at ww maybe not at spectacular finish , but definitely a decision

Morales wont have the gas tank and grappling to last with islam

Sean brady could give islam some problem but it will still be islam win by sub or deci
 
Now I know Islam would be toast man cause it’s impressive how unpersuasive these arguments are

Yeah that’s who has to worry about gassing — the far young fighter… with a 10 inch reach advantage..

Look I want Islam to win. I like Islam.. I think he’s gonna wait Morales out and see if he moves to MW. I don’t condone that either.. but fuck Morales
 
Morales is a problem because of his size and power but he doesnt have good technique hes just so physically imposing and packs a punch in that weight class. His striking is not really that good technique wise and the high level guys who have competed against better competition can neutralize him.

Not saying hes not a problem but I just think hes winning these fights based on pure physical gifts and not necessarily because of his skills. Islam has fought guys with better technique than him.

He actually reminds me of prime Jamahal Hill. Big power and long punches but he looks really awkward sometimes.
 
I agree with you there. I think morales is tailor made for Ian Garry or Shavkat. They can have the stand up skill and length to piece him up

Problem is Morales kind of negates the short stocky wrestler perfectly — 90% take down defense… and knockout power

Whereas Garry is a better boxer but he won’t spark you out.. so you’re willing eat some shots and stay on the front foot where you can launch takedowns

I’m very, very confident Islam doesn’t fight Morales for this reason
 
Yup. Prates has better striking than him too. He does have that power that can KO anyone so he will always be in the fight but im really not that impressed with his skill at this moment. He is young so he has time to get better.

I dont think Islam is looking to fight young contenders. Islam is gonna try to fight big names and preferably past their prime.
 
I'm not going to say Islam can't take Morales down....those dastardly Dagis keep surprising me...but you're right about Morales. His fight with Brady reminded me of Paddy-Chandler. Not only was Paddy MUCH taller with longer limbs, but he was almost as jacked as Chandler. It's hard to believe some of these guys are in the same weight class.

Prates on the other hand, is a tall skinny guy who would likely be taken down at will be Islam. Edwards had no problem taking him down and should've stuck with that game plan.
 
