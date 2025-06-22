Do you guys Jones is bulls*ithing by talking about the Francis fight?

R

Rayess

Orange Belt
Is he retired and out of contract?
If it's the case, the PFL and Francis are going to jump on the offer, and that's going to be funny to see how Jones react.

"I want 300Milli"
 
It would be worth it for him to face another legend like Francis who has an amazing resume.

Ngannou wins: Stipe, Cain, Gane, the younger prime Blaydes x 2, Overeem, Arlovski, Tyson Fury in boxing for fucks sake.

Aspinall's resume: some prelim or mid card guys that only hardcore MMA fans even know. 1-1 with past prime Blaydes.
 
Doubt he's out of the contract. Didn't he sign something like a 6 or 8-fight deal before Stipe?
 
Rayess said:
Is he retired and out of contract?
If it's the case, the PFL and Francis are going to jump on the offer, and that's going to be funny to see how Jones react.

"I want 300Milli"
The UFC still has him for the amount of fights he still has on his contract. I seem to remember this last contract was for 8 fights, but I could be wrong.

So he can retire, but he can’t just go anywhere, and fight. He would have to get the UFC’s permission to fight in another mma outfit, or boxing/BKFC.

And that seems VERY unlikely, imo.
 
Unless Dana gets fired and the UFC signs Francis again, he's bullshitting. Just because he's retired doesn't mean his contract is.
 
TempleoftheDog said:
The UFC still has him for the amount of fights he still has on it. I seem to remember this last contract was for 8 fights.

So can retire, but he can’t just go anywhere and fight. He would have to get the UFC’s permission to fight in another mma outfit, or boxing/BKFC.

And that seems VERY unlikely, considering what he’s done.
I believe there was a court who found the original version of that clause illegal. I believe now, 5 years after your last fight for a company, you legally become a free agent again instead of having to fight it out.

GSP has said he can now fight anywhere, if he wanted to turn pro again.

If Jon is still a living, free man in 5 years, I can see him unretiring to fight Jake Paul on Netflix or something.
 
