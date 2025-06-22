Do you guys Jones is bulls*ithing by talking about the Francis fight?

Jones is retiring from MMA to fulfill his true purpose in life, becoming leader of the Catholic church and spread the good word of Jesus and love across the world
The UFC still has him for the amount of fights he still has on his contract. I seem to remember this last contract was for 8 fights, but I could be wrong.Is he retired and out of contract?
If it's the case, the PFL and Francis are going to jump on the offer, and that's going to be funny to see how Jones react.
"I want 300Milli"
So can retire, but he can’t just go anywhere and fight. He would have to get the UFC’s permission to fight in another mma outfit, or boxing/BKFC.
And that seems VERY unlikely, considering what he’s done.