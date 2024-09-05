Do you guys get these texts?

Fedorgasm
I occasionally get these texts and ignore them because I thought it was a scam, not this time I clicked the link just for shits and giggles and it looks like it takes me to the actual USPS website. Plus their only asking me for an address, not my credit card number. So maybe it's legit?
It does seem weird that they would have my phone number though, if all they have is a package with an incomplete address on it.
USPS:Your package has arrived at the warehouse and we attempted delivery twice but were unable to due to incomplete address information. Please update your address details within 48 hours, otherwise your package will be returned. Please update the address
link:
After the update is completed we will re-deliver within 24 hours, USPS!