Do you guys get these texts?

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

I occasionally get these texts and ignore them because I thought it was a scam, not this time I clicked the link just for shits and giggles and it looks like it takes me to the actual USPS website. Plus their only asking me for an address, not my credit card number. So maybe it's legit?

It does seem weird that they would have my phone number though, if all they have is a package with an incomplete address on it.

USPS:Your package has arrived at the warehouse and we attempted delivery twice but were unable to due to incomplete address information. Please update your address details within 48 hours, otherwise your package will be returned. Please update the address
link:
After the update is completed we will re-deliver within 24 hours, USPS!
Yes I get them and yes they are scams


Send me your credit card info and social and I'll report the scam to your service provider so that they dont bother you anymore


Also, you downloaded spyware when you clicked the link, I'll remove that for a small but substantial fee, send me your phone complete with login info
 
was hoping for something else.
leaving disappointed.
 
So So So Many Scams, NEVER respond...

unless they are givin' ya free stuff.
<mma4>
 
nonoob said:
So So So Many Scams, NEVER respond...

unless they are givin' ya free stuff.
<mma4>
There are scams for that too. Nigerians claiming to be locals giving away free stuff on FB Marketplace and others, but then asking you for money for shipping lol
 
Yes. They did to the point i’ve ignored actual delivery notifications thinking they were fraudulent. Fed Ex is a little more clear but their turning government surveillance state so fuck them.
 
I get lots from our tollway road telling me my account needs to be topped up and a link below this, also from Australia Post saying I have a delivery and a link too. So yes it's common here
 
Never click or respond to unknown numbers. So many scams out there now. If they really need me, they will call and leave a voice message, or get to me by certified mail.
I get messages from randoms all the time and they are just phishing. Got one yesterday that asked' "Do you remembered what you told me?"

Nope! Left unread and no response back.
 
Renard said:
There are scams for that too. Nigerians claiming to be locals giving away free stuff on FB Marketplace and others, but then asking you for money for shipping lol
Been hit with a few doozies in my time, and no idea what a doozie is.

Worst and most believable one was from a fake eye-are-ess caller who had my personal info. Peenus head told me my name, address, and that I'd made a felonious mistake when filing my taxes. There was already a federal warrant that had been issued for interstate fraud and tax evasion!!!

Caller knew they hadn't served the warrant yet because my home phone was answered, therefore I wasn't in jail.

$1834 (IIRC) US dollars was due immediately to rescind the warrant.

Scammers are some the craftiest scumbags on the planet.
 
When you get such text while you never really ordered something then you gotta see it as scam.
 
On a sidenote, that's why I don't give my nr on a datingsite until I met them.

I had that line so many times : 'I'm rarely on here, what's your whatsapp ?'

When I ask them why they they're not in the app when they just matched with someone,
the match gets broken pretty fast.
 
