PBAC
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- May 15, 2022
- Messages
- 3,855
- Reaction score
- 2,922
It seems it has become a running joke unto itself.
These days are you genuinely excited for new spinoff or has it become a principal of curiosity or following the brand. Every time I hear of any new such and such I'm just like hrrrmm probably watch one episode. I am counting down the clock til they make an entire series just to have Keannu Reeves as the main character,
These days are you genuinely excited for new spinoff or has it become a principal of curiosity or following the brand. Every time I hear of any new such and such I'm just like hrrrmm probably watch one episode. I am counting down the clock til they make an entire series just to have Keannu Reeves as the main character,