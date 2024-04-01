Television Do you get excited for Star Wars

It seems it has become a running joke unto itself.

These days are you genuinely excited for new spinoff or has it become a principal of curiosity or following the brand. Every time I hear of any new such and such I'm just like hrrrmm probably watch one episode. I am counting down the clock til they make an entire series just to have Keannu Reeves as the main character,
 
KK has destroyed all Star Wars enjoyment so no I do not get excited anymore. I know however interesting a ahow might look KK will destroy it .
 
Bad Batch is awesome.
 
I've never really been a fan. But i've been watching mandalorian and I really enjoyed the first season of andor. It doesn't even feel like starwars but whatever it is, i like it.
 
Not for a very long time.

Kennedy must have CCTV/DNA evidence from Epstien's Island. It's the only possible explanation how that cunt still has a job.
 
Kinda embarrassing to bring up liking any Star Wars, at this point. Franchise is so stunted with only superficial bits of modernity and innovation, it has become a prison for creativity - doesn't inspire and make you dream bigger anymore. legitimately makes you feel like an imbecile refusing to grow up, this new stuff. Just embarrassing to be associated with it in any way.

That said, I have fond memories of liking what I liked and it's still a world you can build fun movies out of. So maybe, a new hope sometime in the future.

But right now it's dork vomit.
 
When George Lucas still had control, I believe there were 4 levels of canon

Films
Expanded Universe
Video Games

something else

Anyway, point being that the general population wasn't aware of the EU stuff unless they went looking for it. In a sense, it was good because there was more artistic freedom for creators, yet it didn't dilute the overall main product- the films.

Right now the way things are structured, every idea is good enough for a show, movie, or video game. The new stewards want everyone to consume all of this new stuff. They have effectively diluted the power the brand once had.
 
