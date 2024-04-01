When George Lucas still had control, I believe there were 4 levels of canon



Films

Expanded Universe

Video Games



something else



Anyway, point being that the general population wasn't aware of the EU stuff unless they went looking for it. In a sense, it was good because there was more artistic freedom for creators, yet it didn't dilute the overall main product- the films.



Right now the way things are structured, every idea is good enough for a show, movie, or video game. The new stewards want everyone to consume all of this new stuff. They have effectively diluted the power the brand once had.