Do you get angry when people ask to borrow money, even if you have it?

This question only applies if you let folks borrow money, of course.

I have some family who CONSTANTLY ask to borrow money. I mean, at least once a week. They always pay it back when they get paid, BUT, it is just so aggravating to have to juggle who borrowed what and having to reply to texts asking, and hearing the same sob story and half-truths. I don't honestly care about the reason, because people fib, and only care about the amount and when it will be paid back.
It is just a quick transfer too, yet it makes me so angry for some reason. For sure they should manage their finances better, yet it is still a small amount and an even smaller hassle. So why is it so infuriating? Don't even charge interest!

So if you DO lend out money, do you have a standard reaction that applies to any and everyone, or do you actually care about the reason they are asking for it? Is there a rage inside, or are you much more civilized about the whole damn mess?

Anyone got 20 they can wire me?
 
my mother, her boyfriend, and my brother used to each ask me every week to borrow money. and my idiot ass would give it to them. it was grating. i only got a phone call when they needed money.

luckily ive stopped doing that and no longer receive any phone calls at all. it's nice.

i don't really lend money. if a friend needs a helping hand i just give it to them. the universe will balance it out~
 
Lol. Fuck off. If you're really in need I'll give it to you. There is no "borrowing".
my mother, her boyfriend, and my brother used to each ask me every week to borrow money. and my idiot ass would give it to them. it was grating. i only got a phone call when they needed money.

luckily ive stopped doing that and no longer receive any phone calls at all. it's nice.

i don't really lend money. if a friend needs a helping hand i just give it to them. the universe will balance it out~
Both of you are on the same page. I ain't giving them shit. Only got back to being around them regularly in the last year or so. If you didn't help me in my time of need, you will not be given money by me. I will let you borrow it if I have it though.

Kudos to you two. Better humans than myself.
 
Both of you are on the same page. I ain't giving them shit. Only got back to being around them regularly in the last year or so. If you didn't help me in my time of need, you will not be given money by me. I will let you borrow it if I have it though.

Kudos to you two. Better humans than myself.

Kudos to you two. Better humans than myself.
I don't think I'm a better human, I just grew up struggling, then was financially blessed. So between feeling bad for others, and not having to worry about money, I'm loose and fast with it. Lol.
 
I don't think I'm a better human, I just grew up struggling, then was financially blessed. So between feeling bad for others, and not having to worry about money, I'm loose and fast with it. Lol.
Oh no.... Sorry to hear that. I grew up on a porch in a trailer park lol. Homeless at 15. Lots of nights in cars, and abandoned houses. I have sympathy for strangers who are in bad spots. It is no fun.

It really depends on the situation. I will give to the homeless, but it is different when they are family who could have been there for you, but, weren't. I let them borrow now out of sympathy for my family, but man, it burns me. Should have really thought the OP out more, but got that fire burning when someone texted me for money....

And thanks, I guess I am bitter, and that is why I feel that way. Thanks, betterhelp!
 
I don't lend out money. I have a cousin who's asked me like 3 times since we were 8 and I just give it to him but it's always very small amounts less then like $50.
 
Oh no.... Sorry to hear that. I grew up on a porch in a trailer park lol. Homeless at 15. Lots of nights in cars, and abandoned houses. I have sympathy for strangers who are in bad spots. It is no fun.

It really depends on the situation. I will give to the homeless, but it is different when they are family who could have been there for you, but, weren't. I let them borrow now out of sympathy for my family, but man, it burns me. Should have really thought the OP out more, but got that fire burning when someone texted me for money....
I've been there 😬😅
 
I don't get angry if someone asks me for money. And if I give it , it depends who's asking. If it's a friend I'll give it to them. If it's a girl I'm seeing maybe. If it's some girl I messed around with a couple times and we still text here and there and she asks drunk one night when she's at the casino for me to venmo her ass $300, absolutely not.
 
If it's a one time deal because someone is in a legit bind, I don't mind it. Chances are I may not even ask for it back. If they constantly ask they can fuck off.
 
I don’t give money period. Only my dad if it’s for his business and that’s twice in my entire adult life and it was 300. I’ll buy you whatever you need but no money
 
