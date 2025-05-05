Do you get angry when people ask to borrow money, even if you have it?

Spoiler Anyone got 20 they can wire me?

This question only applies if you let folks borrow money, of course.I have some family who CONSTANTLY ask to borrow money. I mean, at least once a week. They always pay it back when they get paid, BUT, it is just so aggravating to have to juggle who borrowed what and having to reply to texts asking, and hearing the same sob story and half-truths. I don't honestly care about the reason, because people fib, and only care about the amount and when it will be paid back.It is just a quick transfer too, yet it makes me so angry for some reason. For sure they should manage their finances better, yet it is still a small amount and an even smaller hassle. So why is it so infuriating? Don't even charge interest!So if you DO lend out money, do you have a standard reaction that applies to any and everyone, or do you actually care about the reason they are asking for it? Is there a rage inside, or are you much more civilized about the whole damn mess?