Do you get aches from Deadlifts ?

Trabaho

Trabaho

2 days ago deadlifted, what is a heavy weight for me. 130kg x 5 reps, 3 sets. Yesterday was fine and had a rest day. Today my lower back / Hip aches and doesn't feel good. I 100% did wrong techniques picking it up, bending, rolling my back. It was heavy for me so just cared to get it up. Will this not happen if I learn and apply correct technique ? Do you honestly never have back and hip aches from deadlifting heavy with good technique ? Also why the aches came delayed for the day after tomorrow ?
 
