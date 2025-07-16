Do you get aches from Deadlifts ?

Trabaho
Jun 22, 2022
2 days ago deadlifted, what is a heavy weight for me. 130kg x 5 reps, 3 sets. Yesterday was fine and had a rest day. Today my lower back / Hip aches and doesn't feel good. I 100% did wrong techniques picking it up, bending, rolling my back. It was heavy for me so just cared to get it up. Will this not happen if I learn and apply correct technique ? Do you honestly never have back and hip aches from deadlifting heavy with good technique ? Also why the aches came delayed for the day after tomorrow ?