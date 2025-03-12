  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

do you follow youtube influencers who give boxing tips

Anybody watches them - like Tony Jeffries or MMAShredded Jeff Chan ?

Of course they are no substitute for in person training, but it seems for an absolute noob they can help understand the basics and tech terms,

the later is a little more focussed on stand up techniques for MMA that includes but is not limited to boxing, and I included him as I think of pure boxing training a drawback in MMA as it can cannibalize the kicking offence and defense instinct in stand up


any of you have any favorites or recommendations (I started with two very popular channels) ?
I am a noob so ANY advise is helpful.
 
If they partake in anything MMA, then no.
Boxers arent watching some shit head who rolls around on the ground, try to give tips on punching someone.
 
Tim Witherspoon posted here a little, had a channel on the tube I believe, I bet there’s a little gold in there
 
