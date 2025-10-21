TV seems to still be in that reality, job-centric, phase of the 1990's.
Movie production has been going through the motions for decades.
Gander at the production quality and genre variety for 1979 films:
Richard Pryor: Live in Concert
The Warriors
Starcrash
Mad Max
Manhattan
Saint Jack
Alien
Rocky II
Meatballs
Escape From Alcatraz
The Muppet Movie
Moonraker
The 36th Chamber of Shaolin
Breaking Away
Dracula
The Amityville Horror
North Dallas Forty
Apocalypse Now
Monty Python's Life of Brian
Time After Time
Nosferatu the Vampyre
And Justice for All
The Black Stallion
Meteor
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
The Jerk
Salem's Lot
Kramer vs Kramer
The Black Hole
Being There
If you want your audience to be young, who haven't seen many films, I suppose you can get by on technology quality alone to keep the lights on.
But for us connoisseurs, if you are in the film production business, you're going to have to forgo the masquerade (we've been trained too well), get good and bring it (the overall quality).