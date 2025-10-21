TV seems to still be in that reality, job-centric, phase of the 1990's.



Movie production has been going through the motions for decades.



Gander at the production quality and genre variety for 1979 films:



Richard Pryor: Live in Concert

The Warriors

Starcrash

Mad Max

Manhattan

Saint Jack

Alien

Rocky II

Meatballs

Escape From Alcatraz

The Muppet Movie

Moonraker

The 36th Chamber of Shaolin

Breaking Away

Dracula

The Amityville Horror

North Dallas Forty

Apocalypse Now

Monty Python's Life of Brian

Time After Time

Nosferatu the Vampyre

And Justice for All

The Black Stallion

Meteor

Star Trek: The Motion Picture

The Jerk

Salem's Lot

Kramer vs Kramer

The Black Hole

Being There





If you want your audience to be young, who haven't seen many films, I suppose you can get by on technology quality alone to keep the lights on.



But for us connoisseurs, if you are in the film production business, you're going to have to forgo the masquerade (we've been trained too well), get good and bring it (the overall quality).