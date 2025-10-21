Movies Do You Find Yourself Watching Movies Less and Less?

Yes, I hardly watch any movies anymore. I watched the new Superman movie a couple weeks ago and it might be the only movie I watched this year. When I do watch tv it's either sports or Youtube. Once in a while if a series looks good I'll watch it.
 
I honestly try to watch new movies. Just saw Black Phone 2 last Friday but I do love putting on older movies for background noise a whole lot more. Currently watching Se7en.
 
TV seems to still be in that reality, job-centric, phase of the 1990's.

Movie production has been going through the motions for decades.

Gander at the production quality and genre variety for 1979 films:

Richard Pryor: Live in Concert
The Warriors
Starcrash
Mad Max
Manhattan
Saint Jack
Alien
Rocky II
Meatballs
Escape From Alcatraz
The Muppet Movie
Moonraker
The 36th Chamber of Shaolin
Breaking Away
Dracula
The Amityville Horror
North Dallas Forty
Apocalypse Now
Monty Python's Life of Brian
Time After Time
Nosferatu the Vampyre
And Justice for All
The Black Stallion
Meteor
Star Trek: The Motion Picture
The Jerk
Salem's Lot
Kramer vs Kramer
The Black Hole
Being There


If you want your audience to be young, who haven't seen many films, I suppose you can get by on technology quality alone to keep the lights on.

But for us connoisseurs, if you are in the film production business, you're going to have to forgo the masquerade (we've been trained too well), get good and bring it (the overall quality).
 
Yeah, most current day movies are pretty shit. I will watch one occasionally if I hear good things.

When you can watch all the awesome channels you could ever want on science/tech/geopolitics/war/history/music etc on youtube, why would you bother with lame Hollywood slop?

I think the last movie I went and saw at the theater, was Joker... so it's been a while.
 
Contempt said:
Yeah, most current day movies are pretty shit. I will watch one occasionally if I hear good things.

When you can watch all the awesome channels you could ever want on science/tech/geopolitics/war/history/music etc on youtube, why would you bother with lame Hollywood slop?

I think the last movie I went and saw at the theater, was Joker... so it's been a while.
Haven't watched any films for a while, might go for "The Long Walk" <lol>
 
Meatspin said:
Film based on a Stephen King novel that just came out.
I just watched the trailer... could be decent but I'll wait to see reviews.

I've got a nice big screen OLED TV, good sound system and no-one to drag me out to the movies currently... so I'll probably just watch it at home, either way.
 
Yes. My desire to go to a theater and sit among people is gone. And even when I’m home, I’d much rather watch sports or putter around YouTube watching subjects that interest me like woodworking and DIY work.
 
Less & less? Yes & yes.

Majority is so unexciting, lacks the creativity and originality of movies from 20+ years ago. Generic, safe, preachy crap.
 
I couldn’t agree more — the burden of exquisite taste is heavy, but is best shouldered with a quiet dignity.
 
