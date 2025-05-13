Do you find cheek to cheek hugs with attractive women sensual?

Google claims that it's a platonic way of greeting. But how come then no male to male greeting ever has that? That would be incredibly feminine.

Maybe it's just the particular girl but those types of hugs have felt more sensual than a body hug.

Also If I hug a buddies girlfriend at a party, there is no way she hugs with her cheek. But a girl thats secretely attracted to me and not afraid to show it...might do it.
 
Last edited:
shunyata said:
You mean the Italian / Latin hello hug with side to side cheek kisses?
I didn't write anything about kisses. Grabbing of the persons elbow, reaching forward and pressing of ones cheek to another persons cheek.

That's not platonic to me.
 
Tone C said:
Yes, but married to a French woman.

Confused as fuck when I visit my in laws or friends over there ...
Well they’re French,

You’re supposed to tongue them..
 
Never heard of cheek hugs. Sometimes when you're supposed to be doing cheek kisses people will take the stance and mime a kiss on both sides of your cheek but they're not actually kissing it. Is a cheek hug a fake cheek kiss but the person was like "Fuck it, I'm not even bothering to mime it"?
 
Wait til this dude finds out about ass to mouth hugs.. I look forward to that thread
 
Renard said:
Never heard of cheek hugs.
Someone reaches for you, stops at your cheek, presses against it instead of going all the way forward and embracing you.

Only one girl ever did that and she constantly did sensual stuff, like laying her hand on mine when i pressed keyboyards and didnt let go. Another time turned her crotch to me on the computer chair and looked into me sedatively (claimed she was bored=) when I was sitting the other side with my computer...

So I know her agenda. It¨s google that I have a problem with, not her.
 
Renard said:
Never heard of cheek hugs. Sometimes when you're supposed to be doing cheek kisses people will take the stance and mime a kiss on both sides of your cheek but they're not actually kissing it. Is a cheek hug a fake cheek kiss but the person was like "Fuck it, I'm not even bothering to mime it"?
What happens when they tongue both your ear holes......

Asking for a friend.....
 
Intermission said:
Someone reaches for you, stops at your cheek, presses against it instead of going all the way forward and embracing you.

Only one girl ever did that and she constantly did sensual stuff, like laying her hand on mine when i pressed keyboyards and didnt let go. Another time turned her crotch to me on the computer chair and looked into me sedatively (claimed she was bored=) when I was sitting the other side with my computer...

So I know her agenda. It¨s google that I have a problem with, not her.
So you took her out for coffee?

Or you did nothing and now she's dating someone else?
 
shunyata said:
So you took her out for coffee?

Or you did nothing and now she's dating someone else?
The second one. It¨s complicated., I have high testosterone so sexually aggressive women dont turn me on. I want the girl to be submissive, not the one driving the action.

I had to get used to her and by then it was too late and our relationship went sour.
 
