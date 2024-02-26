Do you feel sad knowing theres billions of people in the world who don't care about you?

  • Yes, it makes me extremely sad and depressed

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • Yes, it makes me slightly sad.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • No, it has no effect on me

    Votes: 2 50.0%

  • No, it never crossed my mind

    Votes: 1 25.0%

  • I am not sure

    Votes: 0 0.0%
Davidjacksonjones

Davidjacksonjones

Its pretty scary how isolating and lonely most of us truly are. Theres literally billions of people in the world who we will never meet or be friends with, who won't care about us ever. We will also never get to hang out with billions of those people.

Theres dentists, lawyers, athletes, surgeons, teachers, musicians, firefighters, paramedics, fitness coaches, factory workers, pizza store workers, all those professions of millions of people we will never meet or befriend

Even most people we see on the internet we will never meet, in the sports we watch, the music we listen to, the actors from movies we watch etc.
 
Very interesting observation.

I don't really want to be that well known. Or know that many people personally. It would be too overwhelming.

I'm good the way things are for me in my life. With just a handful of good friends.
 
Very interesting observation.

I don't really want to be that well known. Or know that many people personally. It would be too overwhelming.

I'm good the way things are for me in my life. With just a handful of good friends.
Do you ever experience feelings of loneliness, isolation with just a handful of good friends?

I am glad you have a handful of good friends.
 
Do you ever experience feelings of loneliness, isolation with just a handful of good friends?

I am glad you have a handful of good friends.
The odd time you feel loneliness/isolation but I'm good with just a few friends and close family members.

I remember reading or hearing Robin Williams saying something like yes everyone in the audience loved you and they were cheering and applauding at all your jokes but he still felt lonely and sad. So yeah it's not guaranteed that you'd feel whole or content just because you know a lot of people and they all love you.

That's quite a perspective coming from someone like him.
 
The odd time you feel loneliness/isolation but I'm good with just a few friends and close family members.

I remember reading or hearing Robin Williams saying something like yes everyone in the audience loved you and they were cheering and applauding at all your jokes but he still felt lonely and sad. So yeah it's not guaranteed that you'd feel whole or content just because you know a lot of people and they all love you.

That's quite a perspective coming from someone like him.
Thats great you are content with a few friends. I have a few friends and I am truly grateful and appreciate them, but I still get feelings of loneliness when i dwell on the fact that outside of those handful of friends theres billions who don't care about me.

I guess I gotta train my mind to not dwell on such thoughts, because not only is it silly and unrealistic to befriend billions, it can also be terrifying for mental health and feelings of isolation
 
Thats great you are content with a few friends. I have a few friends and I am truly grateful and appreciate them, but I still get feelings of loneliness when i dwell on the fact that outside of those handful of friends theres billions who don't care about me.

I guess I gotta train my mind to not dwell on such thoughts, because not only is it silly and unrealistic to befriend billions, it can also be terrifying for mental health and feelings of isolation
First off it's basically out of your control the people who like you or who doesn't like you. One thing I figured out later in my life or just in past 5 or so years is that you can't be concerned of things you can't control. It's just unnecessary. It'll just debilitate you if you worry about things that's out of your hand or control per se.
 
First off it's basically out of your control the people who like you or who doesn't like you. One thing I figured out later in my life or just in past 5 or so years is that you can't be concerned of things you can't control. It's just unnecessary. It'll just debilitate you if you worry about things that's out of your hand or control per se.
So true. I realize most the things that make me miserable, sad, frustrated are all things out of my control. I think we need to let go out everything we can't control to achieve true peace and content. Otherwise we would be in a constant state of misery when things don't go our way
 
So true. I realize most the things that make me miserable, sad, frustrated are all things out of my control. I think we need to let go out everything we can't control to achieve true peace and content. Otherwise we would be in a constant state of misery when things don't go our way
Well said, I agree.
 
Its pretty scary how isolating and lonely most of us truly are. Theres literally billions of people in the world who we will never meet or be friends with, who won't care about us ever. We will also never get to hang out with billions of those people.

Theres dentists, lawyers, athletes, surgeons, teachers, musicians, firefighters, paramedics, fitness coaches, factory workers, pizza store workers, all those professions of millions of people we will never meet or befriend

Even most people we see on the internet we will never meet, in the sports we watch, the music we listen to, the actors from movies we watch etc.
If you had that many friends & just caught up with 1 per day, you'd never catch up with 'em all. Be like speed dating:-(

minions-despicable-me.gif
 
