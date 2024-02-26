Do you feel sad knowing theres billions of people in the world who don't care about you?

Davidjacksonjones
Black Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jan 23, 2023
- Messages
- 5,288
- Reaction score
- 31,036
Its pretty scary how isolating and lonely most of us truly are. Theres literally billions of people in the world who we will never meet or be friends with, who won't care about us ever. We will also never get to hang out with billions of those people.
Theres dentists, lawyers, athletes, surgeons, teachers, musicians, firefighters, paramedics, fitness coaches, factory workers, pizza store workers, all those professions of millions of people we will never meet or befriend
Even most people we see on the internet we will never meet, in the sports we watch, the music we listen to, the actors from movies we watch etc.
Theres dentists, lawyers, athletes, surgeons, teachers, musicians, firefighters, paramedics, fitness coaches, factory workers, pizza store workers, all those professions of millions of people we will never meet or befriend
Even most people we see on the internet we will never meet, in the sports we watch, the music we listen to, the actors from movies we watch etc.