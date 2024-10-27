Do you feel like you have enough free time?

Bornstarch

Bornstarch

Holy Paladin
@Brown
Joined
Feb 17, 2020
Messages
3,409
Reaction score
8,420
Do you feel like you have enough free time on your hands? After you get off work and do your chores, etc...

I go home go to youtube, sherdog a few other sites then I run out of stuff to do. I just sit there and keep refreshing to see if there's anything new, go to amazon to see if there's anything I want recommended to me, etc.. then I just sit there.

lVRuDvw.jpeg
 
No. Don't have enough meaningful time either. My workdays are bonkers. Work plus commute is 14+ hours then I sleep for maybe 3 or 4 and then back at it.

Then my days off come around and I feel lethargic and bored and don't want to do anything. It's only once I have to go back to work that I wish I had time to do things.
 
Mostly I don't have enough time. But in the rare instances that I do, I find that I don't have energy or money to do what I want, so I just sit and do nothing.
 
Never enough time between work, family, life, to-do lists, hobbies, etc. Never enough time. The rare moment I have a weekend with nothing to do it's great for the first few hours then I say, "I think I'm bored."
 
When I get bored I go for walks while listening to a podcast. I used to game but it's been a few month. I'll get back at it when Indiana Jones comes out.
 
No

4 day work week would be awesome but i live in a shithole that hates breaking out of norm
 
Not even close. I don't even have kids and i don't know where all the time goes. I don't understand how people with them get anything done.
 
Mike said:
No. Don't have enough meaningful time either. My workdays are bonkers. Work plus commute is 14+ hours then I sleep for maybe 3 or 4 and then back at it.

Then my days off come around and I feel lethargic and bored and don't want to do anything. It's only once I have to go back to work that I wish I had time to do things.
Click to expand...
I hope things get easier for you, man.
 
. I have two teenagers, fuck no I don’t have enough free time.
 
During the week not so much but on the weekends I have a lot.

Still manage to train everyday and do a lot of stuff I like so in general yes.
 
Not ever since I started working morning shift. It seems like I have less time than working evening shift for some reason.
 
I have more time since I started exercising at 6am instead of the afternoon, I found a whole bunch of time basically
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

HHJ
Do you have a creative pursuit?
2
Replies
24
Views
410
Spounman
Spounman

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,831
Messages
56,414,321
Members
175,207
Latest member
Zippythepinhead

Share this page

Back
Top