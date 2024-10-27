Bornstarch
@Brown
- Feb 17, 2020
- 3,409
- 8,420
Do you feel like you have enough free time on your hands? After you get off work and do your chores, etc...
I go home go to youtube, sherdog a few other sites then I run out of stuff to do. I just sit there and keep refreshing to see if there's anything new, go to amazon to see if there's anything I want recommended to me, etc.. then I just sit there.
