  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Relationships Do you feel afraid of family and close friends dying?

Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
35,937
Reaction score
48,736
It is inevitable which is death. So we will all experience profound grief in our lives.

That's if you haven't already.

Do you feel fear the people that your close to passing away?

More than your own death in a sense.

Or you don't think about it? Just live your life and whatever happens, happens.

I personally have concerns about it to the point of fear at times.

I do think about my parents who are in the mid 70s.

I do think of my nieces.

I do think about my 12 year old dog who's slowed down. Wonder how much time she has left.

But yeah I do think about it and there is a sense of fear of not seeing them again. Kind of thing.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
Social You ever talk to your immediate family about death, especially with the kids? Or you don't go there?
Replies
15
Views
464
Sonny Qc
Sonny Qc
Takes Two To Tango
Relationships How do you deal with 'grief'?
2
Replies
29
Views
647
Richmma80
Richmma80

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,679
Messages
56,915,266
Members
175,458
Latest member
Metal pro

Share this page

Back
Top