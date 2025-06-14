Do you fanboy/girl?

fingercuffs

36CFIST
I put my jukebox on most weekends and last Sunday put on The Woderstuff's HUP which my bestie from school and I were crazy about, I tagged her in with a pic. The lead singer liked it and I was 14 years old again singing our hearts out listening to it on her bed.

The fact he knows a single second of our lives and how much we adored them in our teens was near on meltdown mode. Probably more if Trent and Bono but I've been listening to so much live Wonderstuff...stuff I was dead chuffed.

I think the only thing I got was a PM from Draiman from Disturbed and Brock from 36 Crazyfists to perk me up.

/cue old as dirt with shit taste in music and I never go on social media bollocks with Dear Diary.
 
Im marveling at the British speak "Probably more if Trent and Bono but I've been listening to so much live Wonderstuff...stuff I was dead chuffed." I've never really been a fanboy that I can recall. What about actors cuffs? Any make the list?
 
Back in my late teens and early twenties, definitely. But once I hit 30, that kind of thing faded, except when I met Nick Cave. I felt a little starstruck. I met Dave Grohl a few years ago in D.C., and my first thought was, “This guy’s rich as hell.” My second thought, “I’m taller than him.” My third, “I could take this guy."
 
I mean I shook Val Kilmer's hand and he left the bar so there's that. I've been to a dozen Buffy/Angel/Firefly conventions and even went on a Slayercruise around the Caribbean for a week with a lot of the actors so did fangirl there. But The Wonderstuff was special the other day being I was a child and my bestie and I were so nuts for them.
 
I used to do the VIP stuff at Download every year so I've met a ton of metal idols but this just got me because I was a child when I had such a thing for Wonderstuff. I think the only metal idol I've met as an adult I liked as a child was Nikki Sixx and I wasn't a gigantic Crue fan as a kid.
 
Very cool. Was Val kind?
 
