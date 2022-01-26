Do you expect to get your penny back on a 99¢ item?

I just notice that I never get a penny back nor do expect to get one back on a 99¢ item

I always pay a dollar and immediately leave


But now that I'm being more conscious of money I realize that I have potentially lost hundreds if not thousands of dollars over my life by making such transactions.

In the future I will mind my pennies and ask for any small change I have due to me
 
i dont donate to anything especially goodwill. they want you to donate to pay their employees wages. meanwhile the owner of goodwill is a milionaire.

give that 1 cent to a church. they will use every cent to its best.
 
Also,

How old are you that you just noticed this..?
 
I don't use cash often

I never donate to charity. Almost nothing goes to the cause they claim.
 
There is a taqueria in my area that is cash only and exact change only aswell. They will only take change but none is given
 
We have Sales Tax.

Noting is 99 cents at the register.


Plus ... who still uses cash?


giphy.gif
 
Hmm it's been a very long time since I paid for something with cash, well besides edibles or getting cash for casinos, Other than these, I legit cannot recall the last time I bought something with something other than a card.
 
If I give them a pound coin for a 99p item, I walk away without the penny.

To be honest, I walk away even if it's 5p or 10p change, just tell them to put it in the pot.
 
Money barely exists. Insert card, get what I want. With cash back on the card I get more than a penny anyways.
 
What about your cocaine dealer?
 
