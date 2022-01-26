Do you expect to get your penny back on a 99¢ item?

Gracious Warrior
Dec 11, 2020
1,628
5,315
I just notice that I never get a penny back nor do expect to get one back on a 99¢ item
I always pay a dollar and immediately leave
But now that I'm being more conscious of money I realize that I have potentially lost hundreds if not thousands of dollars over my life by making such transactions.
In the future I will mind my pennies and ask for any small change I have due to me
