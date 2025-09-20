Eg spar without using punching with your right hand for an entire round, while your partner has everything available? Or to make it harder without grabbing with it too? In either your typical stance or the opposite.



Purpose is if you break or sprain your hand or wrist in a fight or before a fight, you have a clearer idea of what tools amd strategy to use without it and will be forced to develop them, rather than having to make it up on the fly and lacking the muscle memory. Like maybe you figure out you need to use some stance switches, or just jab and kick, or collar tie with the uninjured hand and elbow with the injured one (obv can't do this fully in sparring).



Secondly, if you had an injured rear/non-lead wrist bad enough you can't punch with it, what simple stuff do you think is best to rely on, if not going to the ground?



I was thinking the colar tie+elbows, or maybe replacing the straight with elbows in some combinations (like if ducking under a potential left hook and getting an angle, getting in close to elbow. Or maybe a right calf kick instead) or with the long clinch knee (throwing the right over the shoulder instead of at the head/body).



Inspired by me having a sprained wrist for the last month and thinking today what if I had to defend myself. At minimum gonna work on my left thai clinch.