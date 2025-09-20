Sparring Do you ever spar and purposely not use one hand for a round? If you had an injured rear wrist what striking would you plan to do in a fight?

Eg spar without using punching with your right hand for an entire round, while your partner has everything available? Or to make it harder without grabbing with it too? In either your typical stance or the opposite.

Purpose is if you break or sprain your hand or wrist in a fight or before a fight, you have a clearer idea of what tools amd strategy to use without it and will be forced to develop them, rather than having to make it up on the fly and lacking the muscle memory. Like maybe you figure out you need to use some stance switches, or just jab and kick, or collar tie with the uninjured hand and elbow with the injured one (obv can't do this fully in sparring).

Secondly, if you had an injured rear/non-lead wrist bad enough you can't punch with it, what simple stuff do you think is best to rely on, if not going to the ground?

I was thinking the colar tie+elbows, or maybe replacing the straight with elbows in some combinations (like if ducking under a potential left hook and getting an angle, getting in close to elbow. Or maybe a right calf kick instead) or with the long clinch knee (throwing the right over the shoulder instead of at the head/body).

Inspired by me having a sprained wrist for the last month and thinking today what if I had to defend myself. At minimum gonna work on my left thai clinch.
 
I do this for my team often, especially when there’s a skill discrepancy. Take away weapons, make them switch stances, “next body shot drops you”, etc.
 
wolffanghameha said:
Inspired by me having a sprained wrist for the last month and thinking today what if I had to defend myself. At minimum gonna work on my left thai clinch.
Honestly in a self defence situation a hand injury is probably not going to stop you punching with it if you need to and with adenaline you probably wont feel it anyway until later.
Otherwise yes elbows are always an option, very little energy expenditure also and can be done when tired. Knee stomps can also finish things quickly. If they have a weapon throat or eyes can be targetted also.
 
Why we should read about throat and eyes etc?
We might go to research combat sambo for service applications or the same JJJ.
Will be enough stomps even with boots used and ... available tools used too...

Eye poking with fingers was well known in europe, therefore Greco-Roman Roman and freestyle rules banned this. Not because they didn't knew how to poke eye...
 
Yeah when I'm sparring frode I agree to not use my good hand and let him use both hands, both legs, knees and elbows. And I still win.
 
I do this often when training with newer partners and working on something specific
 
My go to would be jabs, left hooks and kicks. If I start getting picked apart or hurt I would desperately throw overhands from southpaw trying to hurt them. Maybe a few wild body kicks from southpaw
 
NadaRekowski said:
Did that after a fucked up right shoulder for 6 months, sharpened my jabs and general footwork/ awareness tremendously. Not training is not an option.
Good man. Best part of training kick/thai boxing. If you got a injury, you can train tools that wont use the injuried part of your body.

During my time after the biceps repair, i took my time to work on my footwork, and also brushed the dust of many kicking techniques i kinda stopped using the later years.
 
Frode Falch said:
Good man. Best part of training kick/thai boxing. If you got a injury, you can train tools that wont use the injuried part of your body.

During my time after the biceps repair, i took my time to work on my footwork, and also brushed the dust of many kicking techniques i kinda stopped using the later years.
Yea, kinda similar here. It really helped me break my conditioned routines and develop something new around.

It's interesting how you can/ will adapt after you 'lost" something and learn/ benefit out of that.
 
