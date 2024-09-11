Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 33,769
- Reaction score
- 45,110
Depending on my mood, if I'm down I do sometimes.
If I'm depressed yes absolutely.
But I understand its part of the journey and the process of learning and being better as a person, the ups and downs. You got to just pick yourself up and move on to the next thing.
If I'm depressed yes absolutely.
But I understand its part of the journey and the process of learning and being better as a person, the ups and downs. You got to just pick yourself up and move on to the next thing.