Social Do you ever feel like a failure?

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Depending on my mood, if I'm down I do sometimes.

If I'm depressed yes absolutely.

But I understand its part of the journey and the process of learning and being better as a person, the ups and downs. You got to just pick yourself up and move on to the next thing.
 
That's true.
Alternately, thinking about it differently helps too. I get down sometimes and feel like a failure because "I'm a loser with no accomplishment. I'm a mid human, at best." Lots of people would argue with me on that. I'm doing pretty good and I'm truly blessed.
 
Yeah it's basically a mind trick. You either look at the glass half full or half empty I guess.
 
Not really. They say comparison is the thief of joy, but it can also be a great way to rate yourself and your success in life, if done right.

I would be a failure if I judged myself off randoms on the internet, living the high-life, but not by others I have known, and by the lives of those who have been through the same struggles. It is all about the way you look at things.
 
