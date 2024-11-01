Do you embrace change or fight it?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 34,448
- Reaction score
- 46,209
For the most part yes, the key to any success in life is to be adaptable.
Depending what it is, if it makes things better, I think you have to be flexible to changes of your environment.
The more flexible adaptable you are the better you'll be off.
Sometimes you have no choice but just go with it.
Depending what it is, if it makes things better, I think you have to be flexible to changes of your environment.
The more flexible adaptable you are the better you'll be off.
Sometimes you have no choice but just go with it.