Do you embrace change or fight it?

For the most part yes, the key to any success in life is to be adaptable.

Depending what it is, if it makes things better, I think you have to be flexible to changes of your environment.

The more flexible adaptable you are the better you'll be off.

Sometimes you have no choice but just go with it.
 
Fighting change is pointless.

AI is taking over my job and I can't demand that the rest of the world stop using it.

I have to adapt. We all do.
 
It’s going to happen so preferable to choose than having it forced on you
 
