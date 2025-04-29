Do you eat the crust on your pizza?

Sakuraba is #1
I’ve always been a proud member of the crust camp, believing that the crust is the unsung hero of the pizza world, especially when the bread is warm and you have dipping sauce. But my friend claims that they’re just bread sticks that got lost on their way to a salad bar.
The entire pizza is made up of crust, and it’s built on crust. Why would you stop eating at the edge? To me, the crust is the best part because it’s so crunchy.
