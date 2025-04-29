Do you eat the crust on your pizza?

I’ve always been a proud member of the crust camp, believing that the crust is the unsung hero of the pizza world, especially when the bread is warm and you have dipping sauce. But my friend claims that they’re just bread sticks that got lost on their way to a salad bar.

The entire pizza is made up of crust, and it’s built on crust. Why would you stop eating at the edge? To me, the crust is the best part because it’s so crunchy.
 
Depends on the pizza but yes in general. If it's crispy it's gold.
 
There are starving children in Somalia. Needless to say, I eat the crusty parts of all pizzas.

Why wouldn't I eat the crust on pizzas?
 
More people than you think. Half the people I know refuse to eat the crust. Mostly effeminate men and chicks.
I'm really happy to know that I'm the opposite of effeminate. Thanks for that, Sakuraba is #1.

I never thought that pizzas would be a type of metric system.
 
Of course. The crust is basically breadsticks. Also, its wasteful not to.
 
I hate sharing pizza with fvckers whom don't eat their crust those damn bitches 🤬
 
Yeah, but I gotta have that creamy garlic dipping sauce. Without any sauce, it's just a plain pretzel.
 
If its crunchy then they delivered the wrong pizza so i'll just throw the whole fucking thing in the trash and then go hunt down @Gutter Chris and gut him like a fucking fish so he gets my shit right next time!
 
