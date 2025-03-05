Do you curse alot in real life? can you turn it on or off?

HHJ
I'm from New York and most of us curse like sailors, but I can turn it off if I got to.
What about you?
WHAT IS YOUR RELATIONSHIP W PROFANITY.
Especially non engish speaking people, I def want to hear from you.
Is it as taboo to curse in other languages? or is it more acceptable?
@Sonny Qc could you go to your local church and say TABARNAK it's freezing today osti calliss! to the priest??
