Do you curse alot in real life? can you turn it on or off?

Do you curse alot in real life?

  • FUCK YEA

    Votes: 4 80.0%

  • Jesus, No.

    Votes: 1 20.0%
  • Total voters
    5
HHJ

HHJ

#AnkSquad #OwlSquad #HootHoot
@plutonium
Joined
Feb 12, 2004
Messages
160,555
Reaction score
138,893
I'm from New York and most of us curse like sailors, but I can turn it off if I got to.

What about you?

WHAT IS YOUR RELATIONSHIP W PROFANITY.

Especially non engish speaking people, I def want to hear from you.

Is it as taboo to curse in other languages? or is it more acceptable?

@Sonny Qc could you go to your local church and say TABARNAK it's freezing today osti calliss! to the priest??
 
I curse way more on the internet than I do in real life, I used to be foul mouthed as fuck when I was younger but now I'm mindful of my surroundings and try to show a little respect for society, ole Pete's a babyface, no doubt about it

Unlike that foul mouth Cody Rhodes...
 
Fuck you and your questions.

nick-diaz-fingers.gif
 
below moderate but it does come out. I think I swear more when I write than IRL.

older and wiser now....swearing profusely or without much thought in public...its not a good look
 
No more than the average dude. Never in front of my mother though.
 
22 years senior enlisted active duty coast guard....

So yes, cussing like a sailor.

I can turn it off pretty well though.
 
