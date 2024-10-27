Do you consider Whittaker's loss a "doctor's stoppage" type loss?

Robert tapped

Technically it's an L by sub, as it should be

I don't think even Whittaker would disagree with that


But seeing as how the lower part of his mouth/teeth somewhat freakishly broke off do you consider this a typical sub or more like a freak injury, "doctor stoppage" type loss?

Should it count in his favor when considering a rematch down the line or no?




just-asking-sylvester-stallone.gif



Khamzat ripped his jaw off its hinges. That's like saying getting KOed by a monster hook is a 'doctor stoppage' because if the fighter didn't get KOed it might have been different. It's a clean submission
 
nothing broke on its own, Khamzat broke the other dude, caused him organic damage
 
Maybe if Bobby had played there screaming 'DOCTOR STOPPAGE, DOCTOR STOPPAGE!!!!' lol
 
