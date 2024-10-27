Do you consider Whittaker's loss a "doctor's stoppage" type loss?

Egészségére!
Robert tapped
Technically it's an L by sub, as it should be
I don't think even Whittaker would disagree with that
But seeing as how the lower part of his mouth/teeth somewhat freakishly broke off do you consider this a typical sub or more like a freak injury, "doctor stoppage" type loss?
Should it count in his favor when considering a rematch down the line or no?
______
*Thread title edited for instant confusion
