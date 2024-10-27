Do you consider Whittaker's loss a "doctor's stoppage" type loss?

Robert tappedTechnically it's an L by sub, as it should beI don't think even Whittaker would disagree with thatBut seeing as how the lower part of his mouth/teeth somewhat freakishly broke off do you consider this a typical sub or more like a freak injury, "doctor stoppage" type loss?Should it count in his favor when considering a rematch down the line or no?______*Thread title edited for instant confusion