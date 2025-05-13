Do you consider Valentina to be one of the GOATS

Is she one of the GOATS

  • Of course she is the GOAT

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Nah she just falls short of that status

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    0
Dreyga_King of Sherbums

Dreyga_King of Sherbums

Your Poster of The Year 2024
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 14, 2019
Messages
22,925
Reaction score
50,621
With this latest victory Valetnina has secured 10 titles wins in the UFC. This puts in rarifed air amongst the likes of Jon Jones, GSP, Mighty Mouse, Anderson Silva and Amanda Nunes all of whom are considered GOATS of the sport. Yes Valentina did lose to Nunes but that fight was divison up her optimised weightclass and many peoplethink she won the second fight. I can't help but think we are witnessing history and that when she is gone generations of MMA fans will speak of this legendary run
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,548
Messages
57,292,060
Members
175,625
Latest member
just_peed

Share this page

Back
Top