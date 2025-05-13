Do you consider Valentina to be one of the GOATS

Dreyga_King of Sherbums
With this latest victory Valetnina has secured 10 titles wins in the UFC. This puts in rarifed air amongst the likes of Jon Jones, GSP, Mighty Mouse, Anderson Silva and Amanda Nunes all of whom are considered GOATS of the sport. Yes Valentina did lose to Nunes but that fight was divison up her optimised weightclass and many peoplethink she won the second fight. I can't help but think we are witnessing history and that when she is gone generations of MMA fans will speak of this legendary run