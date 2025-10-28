Do you consider tom a champ

NO



He never had a unification bout, and he really never should have gotten the interim in the first place. If the interim was going to be given out it should've been with Stipe involved. But the UFC were intent on making the Jones vs Stipe fight so it was a disaster from the start. Gane was offered the fight versus Sergei but turned it down, so Tom got a shot (Tom wasn't even the guy they originally wanted for the fight).



It's a shame the UFC dragged it on and gave out the interim in the first place, but it is what it is. Jones eliminated Gane in record time, he was the rightful champion. The reason that Tom defended the interim is because it was given out too early and never should have been a thing.





The UFC should've booked Tom vs Bladyes AFTER Jones vs Stipe, the only reason to do it before was to try and build a Tom vs Jones fight, even though they knew Jones didn't have much care or much to gain fighting him.







People forget before Jones' injury Aspinal was not in the picture, so while Jones is rehabing and preparing to go to war with Stipe he's being asked about this new guy Tom who didn't really do much, and by the time Jones fought Stipe still hadn't done much (From Jon's perspective). He beat Sergei but then Sergei got beat right after by Volkov, Bladyes had already gotten his ass beat by Sergei and was riding a one fight winning streak against Aspinall. Aspinalls best win is Volkov I guess, but Volkov already had several losses and got outclassed by Gane.



the fight that should have happened over a year ago, or you can even argue several years ago was Aspinall vs Gane. Rumors are Gane ducked him multiple times way back, and that Aspinall made it clear he did not want a Gane fight after he won the interim because he didn't want to give Gane an opportunity that Gane didn't extend to him. I also don't think Aspinall wanted the pressure of trying to live up to Jon's fight against Gane, so delaying it made a lot of sense if you could secure a fight with Jon first. Aspinall needed to fight Gane, that was the only possible shared opponent between himself and Jon.



So while Tom was technically the champion, he NEVER established himself as the second best guy. He never fought Gane. Some might say Volkov is better than Gane, but we all know the first fight wasn't even close, and that Gane was injured badly in the second. He was champion on paper but in reality the two best guys in the division he didn't fight, and only now is he fighting Gane. There was a lot of UFC shenanigans, ducking, and bitterness involved, it's not Tom's fault specifically.





To become a real champ you have to beat the champ, and if you can't beat the champ you have to at least fight the next best guy (Gane). That never happened for many reasons, and this weekend we saw some confirmation that they are in fact the two best guys currently active in the weight class. A lot of Toms wins haven't aged well, which is to be expected in a crappy division. This is why the Gane fight is so important, it establishes that he's at least in that mid-upper HW tier. Right now based on last weekend even in round 1, he's still a step behind someone technical like Gane.