Do you consider tom a champ

i mean the belt was given to him
also the interim belt was awarded as well because hes the
number 1 contender

basically the fight vs gane was the real title fight

so hes literaly carrying a belt given to him "GIVEN"
but failed in his first title fight?
 
AmonTobin said:
Hi Jon. The Pavlovich was the real title fight. He suffered a brutal foul from Gane and couldn’t continue. They’ll book a rematch and Gane will have to be more mindful of the ruleset.
ok so do you consider the interim belt a real belt
im sorry theres no jon jones name in this thread sir
 
NO

He never had a unification bout, and he really never should have gotten the interim in the first place. If the interim was going to be given out it should've been with Stipe involved. But the UFC were intent on making the Jones vs Stipe fight so it was a disaster from the start. Gane was offered the fight versus Sergei but turned it down, so Tom got a shot (Tom wasn't even the guy they originally wanted for the fight).

It's a shame the UFC dragged it on and gave out the interim in the first place, but it is what it is. Jones eliminated Gane in record time, he was the rightful champion. The reason that Tom defended the interim is because it was given out too early and never should have been a thing.


The UFC should've booked Tom vs Bladyes AFTER Jones vs Stipe, the only reason to do it before was to try and build a Tom vs Jones fight, even though they knew Jones didn't have much care or much to gain fighting him.



People forget before Jones' injury Aspinal was not in the picture, so while Jones is rehabing and preparing to go to war with Stipe he's being asked about this new guy Tom who didn't really do much, and by the time Jones fought Stipe still hadn't done much (From Jon's perspective). He beat Sergei but then Sergei got beat right after by Volkov, Bladyes had already gotten his ass beat by Sergei and was riding a one fight winning streak against Aspinall. Aspinalls best win is Volkov I guess, but Volkov already had several losses and got outclassed by Gane.

the fight that should have happened over a year ago, or you can even argue several years ago was Aspinall vs Gane. Rumors are Gane ducked him multiple times way back, and that Aspinall made it clear he did not want a Gane fight after he won the interim because he didn't want to give Gane an opportunity that Gane didn't extend to him. I also don't think Aspinall wanted the pressure of trying to live up to Jon's fight against Gane, so delaying it made a lot of sense if you could secure a fight with Jon first. Aspinall needed to fight Gane, that was the only possible shared opponent between himself and Jon.

So while Tom was technically the champion, he NEVER established himself as the second best guy. He never fought Gane. Some might say Volkov is better than Gane, but we all know the first fight wasn't even close, and that Gane was injured badly in the second. He was champion on paper but in reality the two best guys in the division he didn't fight, and only now is he fighting Gane. There was a lot of UFC shenanigans, ducking, and bitterness involved, it's not Tom's fault specifically.


To become a real champ you have to beat the champ, and if you can't beat the champ you have to at least fight the next best guy (Gane). That never happened for many reasons, and this weekend we saw some confirmation that they are in fact the two best guys currently active in the weight class. A lot of Toms wins haven't aged well, which is to be expected in a crappy division. This is why the Gane fight is so important, it establishes that he's at least in that mid-upper HW tier. Right now based on last weekend even in round 1, he's still a step behind someone technical like Gane.
 
Last edited:
ok sir interim belts are like bmf belts
fair enough if you believe its real

but the real fight was with gane .the fight with pav was for the interim

so gane basicaly is an easier fight for tom than jones
he should have beaten him

basically he had a chance but didnt beat gane
 
orca said:
ok sir interim belts are like bmf belts
fair enough if you believe its real

but the real fight was with gane .the fight with pav was for the interim

so gane basicaly is an easier fight for tom than jones
he should have beaten him

basically he had a chance but didnt beat gane
Because Gane got caught cheating.
 
Tom was promoted to champion without fighting

He should be demoted to interim again and let Jon defend his real belt
 
Yes obviously he is the champ. Its not his problem that Jon refused to face him.

However, I did also consider Jon to be the actual champ when everybody was slamming him for not beating Francis to win the belt and my reasoning was still the same, it's not his fault that Francis wanted to box and have other stupid terms as part of his contract.
 
Who else?

The last champ retired rather than properly defending and Tom has wins over most guys in top 5.

Until Cyril takes it from him, it's Tom.
 
Jones won a vacant HW belt too you Clown. Lol
 
Similar threads

ArtardFiesta
