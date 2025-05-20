Do you consider Demetrious Johnson one of the greatest legends in the sport?

He was one of the more dominant and well rounded fighters in the sport's history, but at the same time he seems to be so irrelevant for the sport .I don't think he would be on the minds of many MMA fans if they were asked to think of 10 important fighters in the sport.

Do you think his sporting feats are enough him to be on a GOAT list (among ten) or his lack of aura and unpopularity blocks him from being in the supreme room of the greatest?
 
Top 5 goat for sure, dominated anyone that wasn't a top tier fighter only super talented fighters could even remain competitive with Johnson, even when he lost his title it was a split decision. His only decisive loss was to the goat of the division above him
 
His only decisive loss was to the goat of the division above him
Most people thought he won Cejudo too. They traded his ass right after that, so no rematch
 
