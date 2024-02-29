Do you buy the narrative that Charles Barkley never practiced?

There are a ton of interviews online from Barkley's former teammates that say he didn't practice.

I'm not buying it.

Maybe he skipped a few practices but I find it hard to believe that he was skipping most of them.

The dude got better every year until his MVP year with the suns, even adding new moves and a 3-point shot to his toolbox. I don't see how that's possible if the guy didn't practice.
 
I don't buy it as well. Isn't warming up before the game sort of like practice?

 
Probably just a case of a super-talented player, who was great despite half passing it, and it grew into an urban legend about "he never practiced".
 
Was he really only like 6'4" ? Its crazy how he was able to dominate the paint as an NBA manlet.
 
