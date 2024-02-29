Do you buy the narrative that Charles Barkley never practiced?

Fedorgasm
There are a ton of interviews online from Barkley's former teammates that say he didn't practice.
I'm not buying it.
Maybe he skipped a few practices but I find it hard to believe that he was skipping most of them.
The dude got better every year until his MVP year with the suns, even adding new moves and a 3-point shot to his toolbox. I don't see how that's possible if the guy didn't practice.
