Opinion Do you believe Trump is on the Epstein List?

Do you believe Trump is in the Epstein List?

  • Yes, absolutely.

    Votes: 10 55.6%

  • Yes, probably.

    Votes: 6 33.3%

  • No, he's not on the list.

    Votes: 2 11.1%

  • No, there is no list. So of course he's not on it.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I'm on the fence.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    18
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
37,861
Reaction score
51,847
(Your vote will be anonymous)

Let's just say there was a client list, do you think he was in it?

For me I believe there was a list or a coded list of names of some kind. It would be hard to track people in your business if you never had a list or something like that.

And I believe he's in this list among other well known people like Bill Gates for one.

Like that old saying, "Where there smoke, there's fire."

That's just my take on it.


20241227-donaldtrumpbillgates.jpg
 
Cantalope said:
If he weren't why aren't they releasing it?
Click to expand...

I don't know it's strange. But I believe a lot of powerful people are on that list as well as Bill Clinton to say the least. Maybe that's why they are not releasing it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

HockeyBjj
Law Trump says the Epstein list is a conspiracy created by Obama and Clinton
42 43 44
Replies
873
Views
15K
Gotosleepho
Gotosleepho
HOLA
Crime DOJ, FBI reach conclusion: Epstein didn't actually have a client list after all!
64 65 66
Replies
1K
Views
23K
CyberRubberDuck
CyberRubberDuck
deviake
Crime Trump, Epstein and the Deep State by Chris Hedges
2 3
Replies
53
Views
857
44nutman
44nutman

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,268,941
Messages
57,568,401
Members
175,752
Latest member
TYR-I

Share this page

Back
Top