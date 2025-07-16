Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 37,861
- Reaction score
- 51,847
(Your vote will be anonymous)
Let's just say there was a client list, do you think he was in it?
For me I believe there was a list or a coded list of names of some kind. It would be hard to track people in your business if you never had a list or something like that.
And I believe he's in this list among other well known people like Bill Gates for one.
Like that old saying, "Where there smoke, there's fire."
That's just my take on it.
Let's just say there was a client list, do you think he was in it?
For me I believe there was a list or a coded list of names of some kind. It would be hard to track people in your business if you never had a list or something like that.
And I believe he's in this list among other well known people like Bill Gates for one.
Like that old saying, "Where there smoke, there's fire."
That's just my take on it.