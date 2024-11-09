Do you believe this poll? 7% of Americans believe chocolate milk comes from brown cows

MicroBrew
Plutonium Belt
@plutonium
- Joined
- Apr 9, 2007
- Messages
- 52,865
- Reaction score
- 25,065
- Survey conducted by a Dairy Advocacy group.
A survey of 1,000 people shows 7 percent of participants think chocolate milk comes from brown cows. The answer did not surprise dietitians, who discuss several common misconceptions related to food.
Here was the question:
When we asked them, where does chocolate milk come from, they indicated that they thought it came from brown cows.
People were given the following 3 choices:
Brown cows
Black & white cows
Don't know
-
This article critiques the way the question was phrased and choices given. If 7% picked brown cows does that mean 93% picked "black & white cows" or "don't know" or both ?
The survey being a P.R. stunt also calls into question the accuracy of the question; was it phrased in such a way that people will undoubtedly give a silly answer, which serves as clickbait for the P.R.
-
I don't know if people were trolling, having a laugh or they really didn't know.
A survey of 1,000 people shows 7 percent of participants think chocolate milk comes from brown cows. The answer did not surprise dietitians, who discuss several common misconceptions related to food.
Here was the question:
When we asked them, where does chocolate milk come from, they indicated that they thought it came from brown cows.
People were given the following 3 choices:
Brown cows
Black & white cows
Don't know
-
This article critiques the way the question was phrased and choices given. If 7% picked brown cows does that mean 93% picked "black & white cows" or "don't know" or both ?
The survey being a P.R. stunt also calls into question the accuracy of the question; was it phrased in such a way that people will undoubtedly give a silly answer, which serves as clickbait for the P.R.
This survey is as murky as chocolate milk
Last week, a Washington Post headline provoked a collective groan of embarrassment: apparently “seven percent of all American adults” think that chocolate milk comes from brown cows. Unsurprisingly, The Internet took notice. Jokes about American intelligence were plentiful. Many palms hit many...
www.cjr.org
I don't know if people were trolling, having a laugh or they really didn't know.