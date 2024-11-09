Do you believe this poll? 7% of Americans believe chocolate milk comes from brown cows

This survey is as murky as chocolate milk Last week, a Washington Post headline provoked a collective groan of embarrassment: apparently “seven percent of all American adults” think that chocolate milk comes from brown cows. Unsurprisingly, The Internet took notice. Jokes about American intelligence were plentiful. Many palms hit many...

- Survey conducted by a Dairy Advocacy group.Here was the question:People were given the following 3 choices:Brown cowsBlack & white cowsDon't knowThis article critiques the way the question was phrased and choices given. If 7% picked brown cows does that mean 93% picked "black & white cows" or "don't know" or both ?The survey being a P.R. stunt also calls into question the accuracy of the question; was it phrased in such a way that people will undoubtedly give a silly answer, which serves as clickbait for the P.R.I don't know if people were trolling, having a laugh or they really didn't know.