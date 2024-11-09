Do you believe this poll? 7% of Americans believe chocolate milk comes from brown cows

- Survey conducted by a Dairy Advocacy group.

A survey of 1,000 people shows 7 percent of participants think chocolate milk comes from brown cows. The answer did not surprise dietitians, who discuss several common misconceptions related to food.



Here was the question:

When we asked them, where does chocolate milk come from, they indicated that they thought it came from brown cows.

People were given the following 3 choices:
Brown cows
Black & white cows
Don't know

-
This article critiques the way the question was phrased and choices given. If 7% picked brown cows does that mean 93% picked "black & white cows" or "don't know" or both ?
The survey being a P.R. stunt also calls into question the accuracy of the question; was it phrased in such a way that people will undoubtedly give a silly answer, which serves as clickbait for the P.R.

This survey is as murky as chocolate milk

Last week, a Washington Post headline provoked a collective groan of embarrassment: apparently “seven percent of all American adults” think that chocolate milk comes from brown cows. Unsurprisingly, The Internet took notice. Jokes about American intelligence were plentiful. Many palms hit many...
-

I don't know if people were trolling, having a laugh or they really didn't know.
 
www.cjr.org

Now with Trump being president, he's gonna deport all those brown cows and we are not gonna have any chocolate milk
 
You can't underestimate how fucking stupid people are.

"Think about how dumb the average person is. Half the people are dumber than him."

- Kenny Florian

Also, the survey is retarded because it doesn't contain the true answer of "cows raised by black people."
 
www.cjr.org

16% of people have IQ under 85, and lots of kids are stupid and don't know anything. I think 7% is low balling it.
 
The question isn't formulated correctly. Chocolate milk is made with cocoa + milk + sugar, it doesn't come directly from any cow. Overlooking that, dairy cows come in a variety of colours. It's also incorrect to pick black & white because your milk could be coming from a brown cow, a beige cow, a brown and white cow, etc. Don't know doesn't work either because you DO know.
 
Last edited:
1334565180_HNBC.jpg
 
Think these people might be having a bit of fun with the poll question and don't really think that
 
It would had been funny if they made it four choices and had bull on the questionnaire
 
I can't believe some US people are this retarded. You guys are the top dawgs, if some of you can be this retarded the rest of the world is screwed.
 
Red Lantern said:
I can't believe some US people are this retarded. You guys are the top dawgs, if some of you can be this retarded the rest of the world is screwed.
Click to expand...
A good number of Americans I met don't even have general knowledge of their own country's geography or history. I met a quite a few who think the earth is flat.
 
There is no way its accurate unless 50% of the people they asked were 4 years old.
 
What happened to:
*All the Above
*None of the Above

That survey was garbage.
They completely shortchanged the readers by suggesting the wrong answers and not even providing real answers.

This is what they did.....

(Complete the following survey)

Do You Want to Die? [pick 1 choice]
Yes
I don't know
Cyanide
 
