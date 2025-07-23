Do you believe there’s different kinds of good? Of evil? Or it’s all one essence?

BroScienceTalkatWork
Just a light philosophical discussion I guess..
Basically boils down to monotheism vs polytheism imo
For example.. in polytheistic religions.. there would be malevolent spirits.. and then slightly malevolent spirits like sprites.. poltergeists.. forest spirits or whatever
However.. in abrahamic religions we’ve decided that all the streams flow from one river. Even if certain kinds of evil seem harmless they ultimately are meant to pull you closer to that river
In a practical sense.. well I mean shit.. we live in the West so we’ve been conditioned towards monotheism.. so it’s best to just stay on the right path and don’t fuck with any bad energy.
