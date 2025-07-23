  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Do you believe there’s different kinds of good? Of evil? Or it’s all one essence?

B

BroScienceTalkatWork

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Apr 19, 2025
Messages
862
Reaction score
662
Just a light philosophical discussion I guess..

Basically boils down to monotheism vs polytheism imo

For example.. in polytheistic religions.. there would be malevolent spirits.. and then slightly malevolent spirits like sprites.. poltergeists.. forest spirits or whatever


However.. in abrahamic religions we’ve decided that all the streams flow from one river. Even if certain kinds of evil seem harmless they ultimately are meant to pull you closer to that river

In a practical sense.. well I mean shit.. we live in the West so we’ve been conditioned towards monotheism.. so it’s best to just stay on the right path and don’t fuck with any bad energy.
 
good can be evil
the trail to hades is lined with good intentions
also look at all the innovations we have. and modern societies built on the misery of the numerous individuals
 
