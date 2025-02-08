  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Do you believe Khamzat will be in the goat talks in the future?

andgonsil

andgonsil

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
May 26, 2021
Messages
1,413
Reaction score
2,892
I mean, do you think he will be multiple champ, maybe still undefeated? Better than Khabib?
 
I don’t think so, he’s his own worst enemy and at 30 hasn’t even won the belt yet. I do believe he will be champion though, no one at 185 can stop his wrestling.
 
No

We've already seen him get slapped around and given all he could handle by old former LW Gilbert Burns

His only notable wins are over an old/short notice destroyed knees Usman and Whittaker in a very questionable fluke jaw injury ending where we didn't get to see who was really better.

His next fight should really tell us how good he is but if he gets dominated it wouldn't be surprising at all, also he pulls out every other fight, can't be goat/champ on that schedule.
 
Elegant said:
No

We've already seen him get slapped around and given all he could handle by old former LW Gilbert Burns

His only notable wins are over an old/short notice destroyed knees Usman and Whittaker in a very questionable fluke jaw injury ending where we didn't get to see who was really better.

His next fight should really tell us how good he is but if he gets dominated it wouldn't be surprising at all, also he pulls out every other fight, can't be goat/champ on that schedule.
Click to expand...
1739004052712.gif

on topic: only if he manages to stay consistent and fight 2-3 times a year from now on.
 
He has ~ 5 years of prime left and fights barely once a year, so probably not
 
Lot of it depends on this little thing called luck. Hes actually had some horrible luck but if he gets the right opponents maybe. I think better question would if he becomes a champion or not.
 
Elegant said:
No

We've already seen him get slapped around and given all he could handle by old former LW Gilbert Burns

His only notable wins are over an old/short notice destroyed knees Usman and Whittaker in a very questionable fluke jaw injury ending where we didn't get to see who was really better.

His next fight should really tell us how good he is but if he gets dominated it wouldn't be surprising at all, also he pulls out every other fight, can't be goat/champ on that schedule.
Click to expand...

Calling breaking someone’s face with a locked in submission a fluke because the other guy got injured is like calling a knockout a fluke because the guy that lost got a bloody nose.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

TerraRayzing
Better grappler: Khabib or Khamzat?
3 4 5
Replies
95
Views
4K
Gregoire1
Gregoire1
MarioLemieux
Prediction league: Your future UFC GOAT Prospects?
2
Replies
36
Views
842
Clark Rogers
Clark Rogers

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,026
Messages
56,867,529
Members
175,435
Latest member
SavageAF

Share this page

Back
Top