Do you believe Khamzat will be in the goat talks in the future?

No
We've already seen him get slapped around and given all he could handle by old former LW Gilbert Burns
His only notable wins are over an old/short notice destroyed knees Usman and Whittaker in a very questionable fluke jaw injury ending where we didn't get to see who was really better.
His next fight should really tell us how good he is but if he gets dominated it wouldn't be surprising at all, also he pulls out every other fight, can't be goat/champ on that schedule.
No
We've already seen him get slapped around and given all he could handle by old former LW Gilbert Burns
His only notable wins are over an old/short notice destroyed knees Usman and Whittaker in a very questionable fluke jaw injury ending where we didn't get to see who was really better.
His next fight should really tell us how good he is but if he gets dominated it wouldn't be surprising at all, also he pulls out every other fight, can't be goat/champ on that schedule.