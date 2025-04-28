Do you believe Jon Jones is obligated to fight Tom Aspinall?

Idk... He wants the fight. Tom does too. But Tom himself said that this time off since his last fight was actually a good thing, as he is been getting healthy issues, stemming from his diet. Basically, he had a test and it showed there was something wrong with the way he was doing things. Like, he couldn't keep that body weight and low % body fat when it was observed he consumes ~3,000 calories a day, the same amount roughly, he spends just when sleeping. For him to have kept that body, it's a red flag on usage of performance enhancers...



If he is maintaining 255 lb and 12% body fat eating only 3,000 calories/day, with a sleeping expenditure of 3,000 kcal, it could suggest:



His body is breaking the laws of energy balance (which doesn't happen naturally), so PED use is a very likely possibility, like... Come on... Some PEDs like thyroid hormones (T3 for example), clenbuterol, anabolic steroids, growth hormone (GH), and others can ramp up metabolism unnaturally and allow someone to stay huge, ripped, and with a hyperactive metabolism.



Natural heavyweights usually have either more fat, or higher calorie intakes, or both. It's rare for a heavyweight to be ripped without very high calories needed. More like, outright impossible... Hence, he said "I need to do things the right way..."



We don't know when Tom will be available, either. That's why I like Alex vs Jones