Do you believe Jon Jones is obligated to fight Tom Aspinall?

  Yes, being the champ, he's obligated to fight the interim champ and #1 contender.

  No, he's not obligated to fight Aspinall.

  I'm on the fence.

Takes Two To Tango

Is he obligated being the official champ to fight the interim champ?

I think being the champ you have to have professional obligation is to fight the next best guy in line.

There is no excuse for him to fight someone else besides him.

If he doesn't fight Tom, he either has to vacate or retire.
 
Is he obligated being the official champ to fight the interim champ?

I think being the champ you have to have professional obligation is to fight the next best guy in line.

There is no excuse for him to fight someone else besides him.

If he doesn't fight Tom, he either has to vacate or retire.
The onus is on the UFC to MAKE him decide. They aren't offering Aspinall any other fights. They're telling him "just wait, we'll get Jones to agree, we promise!"

At some point, decide if you're a legit sports org or not. People shouldn't be surprised Jones is dictating things when the UFC allows it. But they have to force him to choose or at least offer Aspinall someone else. You can't let one guy stall the career of another by telling the interim champ "just wait a bit longer" forever while his prime erodes.
 
If he wants to continue being champ, sure. If he vacates, I don't give a shit if he fights Derrick Lewis next, he can go ahead and use that ridiculous "But I'm so great that every new fight is about my legacy" bullshit logic all his stans are trying to use to overrule the belt. But that belt is tied to a unification next, or else it's value is just lost.
 
We all know the honest answer and the Jones fan answer to this question.

jon-jones-tom-aspinall.gif
 
Idk... He wants the fight. Tom does too. But Tom himself said that this time off since his last fight was actually a good thing, as he is been getting healthy issues, stemming from his diet. Basically, he had a test and it showed there was something wrong with the way he was doing things. Like, he couldn't keep that body weight and low % body fat when it was observed he consumes ~3,000 calories a day, the same amount roughly, he spends just when sleeping. For him to have kept that body, it's a red flag on usage of performance enhancers...

If he is maintaining 255 lb and 12% body fat eating only 3,000 calories/day, with a sleeping expenditure of 3,000 kcal, it could suggest:

His body is breaking the laws of energy balance (which doesn't happen naturally), so PED use is a very likely possibility, like... Come on... Some PEDs like thyroid hormones (T3 for example), clenbuterol, anabolic steroids, growth hormone (GH), and others can ramp up metabolism unnaturally and allow someone to stay huge, ripped, and with a hyperactive metabolism.

Natural heavyweights usually have either more fat, or higher calorie intakes, or both. It's rare for a heavyweight to be ripped without very high calories needed. More like, outright impossible... Hence, he said "I need to do things the right way..."

We don't know when Tom will be available, either. That's why I like Alex vs Jones
 
Technically yes, but the promotion is ultimately responsible for what happens with the belts and making fights.
Jones fans take note, if any of you become Jon's press secretary it's going to be this guy.

Im on the fence because there is no obligation for anyone to fight anyone else.

Jones can just retire if he wants, but to fight anyone other than Aspinall would be silly.
I think OP meant "if he continues fighting"

P4P one of the worst posters in the sites history.
 
Jones fans take note, if any of you become Jon's press secretary it's going to be this guy.


I think OP meant "if he continues fighting"
If he continues to hold the title, Then yes he's obliged to fight Tom next. If he decides to relinquish the title he could in theory do whatever he wanted.
 
Jon should have been forced to fight Tom the moment the belt went around his waist. When Jon got injured in anticipation for Stipe, he absolutely needed to fight Tom without question
 
Counter it instead of being in denial. Come on. I gave the video in the other thread where Tom himself stated that. Sorry facts hurt you.
 
For someone who is SUPPOSEDLY thr Greatest MMA fighter of all time......YES HE SHOULD FIGHT ASPINALL.

He is scared to lose its fucking obvious.
A real champ takes on whoever the promotion putting front of him.
Jones is not the champion we need or deserve.

He choked out an inexperienced Gane and beat a very old, 4yrs on the sofa very unmotivated Miocic.
Well....Zip zappedy doo dah. Neither impresses me. Also....Jones....you LOST to Reyes at LHW.

Fucking fight and beat each of the Top3 Mr Jones and stop trying so hard to price yourself out of a fight with stupid 30million demands when it's obvious you simply don't wanna fight someone dangerous. Ducked Ngannou too.
 
Jones' stalling is hurting Aspinall's legacy and his potential career earnings.

It's a dirty tactic.
 
Again, wrong. Watch Tom's new video. Or is it an echo chamber?
 
no, he's not obligated to fight Aspinall. but he IS obligated to defend his title vs the #1 contender which is: SURPRISE! Tom Aspinall.

i mean what is the point of being a champion when you NEVER FIGHT THE BEST GUYS?
 
