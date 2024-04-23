Do you believe in The One...

Ogata

Ogata

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 30, 2013
Messages
18,863
Reaction score
9,798
Do you believe the whole idea of The One?



I watched it and it was such an amazing movie and I cannot believe I never watched it before. It makes no sense because I am a crazy big fan Jet Li and for some reason, I failed to watch it growing up. Like it slipped through the cracks. But anyways, the whole thing made me think of alternate version. Like in one version, you are a winner or a loser and that depending on what you are exposed to, you can turn out to be a completely different human being due to life circumstances.

What do you think, are there multiple version of you? Or who are is The only one?




One of the GOAT ending and one of the most badass send off for a villain:

 
or in one universe you are Jamaican with dreds

but yes that movie did change my entire perception of reality
I will be the one
 
And of course I had to end up in this fucking universe looking like this...
 
Imagine in an alternate reality you are a three titty hoe
 
No. So many things would have to go the same to produce multiple versions of you in different alternate universes.

Twins separated at birth are a diff story.
 
I'm the one natural one, make it easy.
 
The multiverse? you're pretty much asking if multiple parallel dimensions exists where we .......

TribalDrumz said:
Thread jack my friend
Click to expand...

hmmm all of a sudden i dont feel like answering your question anymore....
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,236,866
Messages
55,450,030
Members
174,783
Latest member
notnormal

Share this page

Back
Top