Do you believe in The One...

Do you believe the whole idea of The One?







I watched it and it was such an amazing movie and I cannot believe I never watched it before. It makes no sense because I am a crazy big fan Jet Li and for some reason, I failed to watch it growing up. Like it slipped through the cracks. But anyways, the whole thing made me think of alternate version. Like in one version, you are a winner or a loser and that depending on what you are exposed to, you can turn out to be a completely different human being due to life circumstances.



What do you think, are there multiple version of you? Or who are is The only one?









One of the GOAT ending and one of the most badass send off for a villain:



