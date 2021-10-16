Do you believe in man-made climate change?

Takes_Two_To_Tango

I feel like were changing the climate like no time before in the history of humanity.

climate-change-impacts1.ashx


climate-risks-1.5-degree-vs-2-degree-global-warming-climate-change-facts-infographic.jpg


our-changing-climate.ashx
 
I got no problem believing that mans destructive nature is strong enough to destroy this planet and we are sealing our own doom, I also got no problem believing that the climate change we are experiencing is just a natural life cycle of Earth and all these scientists are fulla shit
You live long enough, you start to realize that everyone is an asshole and you should never trust the word of the people in power
 
No. The climate has fluctuated for millions of years before us and will continue to do so when we're gone.

Mother Nature is powerful, it doesn't give a fuck and does what it wants when it wants. Humans bend the knee.
 
That's the oldest scam in human history.

In the ancient world: GIVE FOOD TO THE TEMPLE OR THE GODS WILL MAKE THE WEATHER BAD

In the church: GIVE MONEY TO THE CHURCH OR GOD WILL MAKE THE WEATHER BAD

At the top of aztec pyramids: GIVE YOUR CHILDREN AS HUMAN SACRIFICES TO THE GODS OR THEY WILL MAKE THE WEATHER BAD

In communist propaganda: PAY US MORE TAXES OR CLIMATE CHANGE WILL MAKE THE WEATHER BAD
 
Those "natural" climate fluctuations happen over the course of tens of thousands of years, not two hundred years that just so happen to coincide with the start of the industrial revolution.
 
I believe on the laws of nature however man are not helping matters with all this plastic waste on the seas and rivers. Dinosaurs pupi was full of nasty gas but they didn't use plastic bottles.
 
Zinger said:
No. The climate has fluctuated for millions of years before us and will continue to do so when we're gone.

Mother Nature is powerful, it doesn't give a fuck and does what it wants when it wants. Humans bend the knee.
1300-1850: Little Ice Age
1970s: Global Cooling

I'm convinced man's actions hasn't been the best for "the climate", and that we are for sure impacting it negatively. However, none of the earlier predictions have turned out to be accurate (looking at you, Al!), which has given me quiet confidence that we'll be fine in the long run. And I think curbing population growth, and aiming for a reduction in the longer term (max 2 billion) will yield more favourable results in all aspects of life. Yet, and this really puzzles me, the most vocal people (excluding the Gretas and her generation) about climate change all have 3 kids or more, which seems, to me, incompatible with their world views.
As Frankie Boyle once joked: If you really want to help the environment, you should reuse your plastic shopping bags to suffocate your children.
 
Gomi1977 said:
1300-1850: Little Ice Age
1970s: Global Cooling

I'm convinced man's actions hasn't been the best for "the climate", and that we are for sure impacting it negatively. However, none of the earlier predictions have turned out to be accurate (looking at you, Al!), which has given me quiet confidence that we'll be fine in the long run. And I think curbing population growth, and aiming for a reduction in the longer term (max 2 billion) will yield more favourable results in all aspects of life. Yet, and this really puzzles me, the most vocal people (excluding the Gretas and her generation) about climate change all have 3 kids or more, which seems, to me, incompatible with their world views.
As Frankie Boyle once joked: If you really want to help the environment, you should reuse your plastic shopping bags to suffocate your children.
Its not really about the population, it's about capitalism. If we as a society were dedicated to saving the planet for future generations, we could. But we aren't. And that's not going to change until the consequences force us to act against our immediate financial interests.
 
Man made climate change is an undeniable fact, so whoever says they don't believe in it you can immediately identify as a moron.

The only thing that can be questioned is how big of an impact we are having. But if you don't think we're moving the needle at all, you're a goof.
 
There is no doubt that we are damaging the planet, but world has warmed and cooled since the dawn of time. We really don't the level of impact that we are having. The Climate change narrative is also a huge money maker for certain industries. I can agree with both left and right points of view on the subject, because two things can be true.
 
Sure, to some extent. You can be sure that the severity, the degree to which human activity is responsible, the dangers it poses and the effect of the proposed "solutions" are complete horse shit that the people pushing it don't even believe. The sun monster is going to destroy the coastlines and swallow us all, so we've decided to buy beachfront mansions and fly private jets all over hell to warn everyone that the earth is going to explode if the peasants don't give us their money and start eating bugs.

The only place they put their money where their mouth is would be using this recycled scam instead of making a new one. And more importantly...

Aggregate mortality attributed to all extreme weather events globally has declined by 98% since the 1920s
https://reason.org/policy-study/decline-deaths-extreme-weather/
 
