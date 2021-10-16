Do you believe in man-made climate change?

1300-1850: Little Ice Age

1970s: Global Cooling



I'm convinced man's actions hasn't been the best for "the climate", and that we are for sure impacting it negatively. However, none of the earlier predictions have turned out to be accurate (looking at you, Al!), which has given me quiet confidence that we'll be fine in the long run. And I think curbing population growth, and aiming for a reduction in the longer term (max 2 billion) will yield more favourable results in all aspects of life. Yet, and this really puzzles me, the most vocal people (excluding the Gretas and her generation) about climate change all have 3 kids or more, which seems, to me, incompatible with their world views.

As Frankie Boyle once joked: If you really want to help the environment, you should reuse your plastic shopping bags to suffocate your children.