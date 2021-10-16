Do you believe in man-made climate change?

Takes_Two_To_Tango
I feel like were changing the climate like no time before in the history of humanity.
1300-1850: Little Ice AgeNo. The climate has fluctuated for millions of years before us and will continue to do so when we're gone.
Mother Nature is powerful, it doesn't give a fuck and does what it wants when it wants. Humans bend the knee.
1300-1850: Little Ice Age
1970s: Global Cooling
I'm convinced man's actions hasn't been the best for "the climate", and that we are for sure impacting it negatively. However, none of the earlier predictions have turned out to be accurate (looking at you, Al!), which has given me quiet confidence that we'll be fine in the long run. And I think curbing population growth, and aiming for a reduction in the longer term (max 2 billion) will yield more favourable results in all aspects of life. Yet, and this really puzzles me, the most vocal people (excluding the Gretas and her generation) about climate change all have 3 kids or more, which seems, to me, incompatible with their world views.
As Frankie Boyle once joked: If you really want to help the environment, you should reuse your plastic shopping bags to suffocate your children.
Not the size of Texas but I'm sure there's a ton of trash from the 2011 Japan quake that's still floating around the Pacific