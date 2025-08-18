Do you believe DDP when he says Khamzats strength was not an issue

Yes because Whittaker said something similar.
That Chimmy didn't feel outrageously strong or anything. But he has a really heavy sack when he's on you and he knows how to make sure you carry all of his weight.
He also went into detail about how difficult he makes it because he's constantly pulling your limbs away from you, your feet, grabbing your wrists, shifting your weight forward, punches you in the face at the same time. So he's always manipulating your body in like four different ways at the same time.