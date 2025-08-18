  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Do you believe DDP when he says Khamzats strength was not an issue

J

J'Ghasta

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jan 21, 2024
Messages
797
Reaction score
1,750
That it was just his technique/ability to see ahead of time what move you'll make. Hard to say how much DDP was simply overpowered.
 
I believe him because Khamzat didn't have to expend a lot of energy to hold him down. There were a few simple things DDP wasn't doing like fighting the hands to break the lock. Not saying Khamzat isn't strong, but he wasn't using all his strength.
 
Yes because Whittaker said something similar.

That Chimmy didn't feel outrageously strong or anything. But he has a really heavy sack when he's on you and he knows how to make sure you carry all of his weight.

He also went into detail about how difficult he makes it because he's constantly pulling your limbs away from you, your feet, grabbing your wrists, shifting your weight forward, punches you in the face at the same time. So he's always manipulating your body in like four different ways at the same time.
 
DDP lacking takedown defense and the ability to reverse were issues ahead of brute strength. In a lot of his fights he's able to stand up when grounded like Chuck used to. Not this time.
 
Of course not, wrestling and strength are basically synonymous. There's a video of Rose Namajumas wrestling strongman Mitchel Hooper and you can tell he can do whatever he wants. She has trained grappling for decades full time while he did nothing but lift weights.

This isn't a martial arts movie, strength wins every time. Karelin was a great wrestler because he was strong enough to throw heavyweights around, there's no secret ancient technique behind it. Holy fuck man it's like people still believe in the touch of death.
 
yes i believe him. if Khamzat had to exert a lot of force to hold DDP down he'd have gassed
 
<DontBelieve1>
If Khamzat "strength" wasn't a factor, then maybe it was Drypuss lack of I.Q. and poor skills?? 💁🏽‍♂️🌠
 
I remember watching Cody "Google Me" Gibson (a wrestler) try and take down a frat boy in a street fight, but because the frat boy was over 200lbs and obviously hit the weights, he reversed Gibson with ease.

Just look at Lesnar. He was just beast with one takedown (least technical double you'll see), and he ran through the NCAA.
 
I think Khamzat being built like a praying mantis does play a factor too.
 
the fact ddp can be champion with his shitty ground game shows how much rigging and bs is going on behind the scenes in the ufc.

DDP ground game makes sean o malley look like khabib
 
Like many of us said before, Dricus potentially having a bit more "gym bro" strength doesn't mean that he can defend takedowns vs Khamzat when he's also extremely strong and levels above him technically.
 
Not at all.

Khamzat controlled him to the point where he could barely move for 25 minutes.

How can he say that was all just technique? He got outmuscled in there and outtechniqued.
 
ArtardFiesta said:
the fact ddp can be champion with his shitty ground game shows how much rigging and bs is going on behind the scenes in the ufc.

DDP ground game makes sean o malley look like khabib
Click to expand...
There was no rigging with DDP. He went through all the best guys to get where he was, except Pereira who moved up.
 
DDP's inability to escape the referees position was baffling and malpractice on his team's part. He literally could have just stood up. He kept posting the wrong leg, too.
 
HatKick said:
There was no rigging with DDP. He went through all the best guys to get where he was, except Pereira who moved up.
Click to expand...
Agreed, he wasn't really given any favors.

His win of Whittaker was of a very high quality, but before that he faced Till (on a big losing streak) and old Brunson (only wrestler he faced).

It will be interesting to see him vs RDR, Caio, Imavov, Fluffy, etc, who are now coming up.

I think anyone of them could present some problems, trickier matchups than Izzy/Rob/Strickland.
 
People said same thing about Khabib, the biggest problem is where they place their weight as they are getting takedowns and holding them down. They truly are a high level. It's not simply holding the guy the same way.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

USA!USA!
DDP outclassed - strength or technique? both?
2 3
Replies
44
Views
592
188912345
1
W
War Wagon DDP is simply too strong to be overpowered by Khamzat
7 8 9
Replies
161
Views
6K
FrankDux
FrankDux
Luffy
My prediction for DDP vs Chimaev
2 3 4
Replies
73
Views
3K
GoWokeGoBroke
G
BlackStrap
DDP v Stylebender: the Good, the Bad, and the Ugly
Replies
6
Views
256
chillyoo
C
WoozyFailGuy
Khamzat Chimaev vs Dricus Du Plessis: An Unstoppable Force Meets Illogical Offense
Replies
19
Views
755
AMAZINGUFC
AMAZINGUFC

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,271,317
Messages
57,710,087
Members
175,814
Latest member
Geovane santos

Share this page

Back
Top