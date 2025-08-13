  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Food & Drink Do you beat your meat before cooking?

666

666

T-800
@Brown
Joined
Dec 25, 2023
Messages
2,505
Reaction score
4,135
I came across this chicken breast recipe: https://www.recipetineats.com/oven-baked-chicken-breast/#jump-watch

It says to beat the meat before cooking. I don't have a hammer for it and using a rolling pin sucked ass so I used my fist to beat the meat. I don't think I've ever beat the meat before cooking, I hope it's good. What are your opinions on this matter?

I also think I might have beat my meat too hard.

PXL_20250813_024238532.jpg
 
I personally like to stretch my meat as far as it'll go onto the cutting board, and then go Pain Olympics with this Jaccard tenderizer:

bfc81fef-74b8-4df5-8ecf-a452194afa77_1.3d0c231cdd5068f39f26703632369d9d.jpeg
 
Brining always does the trick for us. 1/4 cup of salt in a warm mixing bowl of water with your chicken. Let the salt disappear and then put in the fridge for 6-8 hours. Extremely juicy chicken
 
Texan6533 said:
Brining always does the trick for us. 1/4 cup of salt in a warm mixing bowl of water with your chicken. Let the salt disappear and then put in the fridge for 6-8 hours. Extremely juicy chicken
Click to expand...
100%, brining is the way to go with chicken, pork, and turkey. I worked at a place that did a brine that was salt, pepper, garlic, sage, juniper berries, and thyme, and it was incredible, I need to start doing it at home.
 
Texan6533 said:
Brining always does the trick for us. 1/4 cup of salt in a warm mixing bowl of water with your chicken. Let the salt disappear and then put in the fridge for 6-8 hours. Extremely juicy chicken
Click to expand...
I've never tried brining either. I'll give that a go next time.
 
italiamusica said:
I personally like to stretch my meat as far as it'll go onto the cutting board, and then go Pain Olympics with this Jaccard tenderizer:

bfc81fef-74b8-4df5-8ecf-a452194afa77_1.3d0c231cdd5068f39f26703632369d9d.jpeg
Click to expand...
Holy shit, you're hardcore. Do you use this method for when your meat is stiffer or do you do it also do it if you have softer meat like tenderloin?
 


I made this last night. The chicken was excellent but my sauce was bit salty. I'll make note of that next time.
 
666 said:
I came across this chicken breast recipe: https://www.recipetineats.com/oven-baked-chicken-breast/#jump-watch

It says to beat the meat before cooking. I don't have a hammer for it and using a rolling pin sucked ass so I used my fist to beat the meat. I don't think I've ever beat the meat before cooking, I hope it's good. What are your opinions on this matter?

I also think I might have beat my meat too hard.

View attachment 1108197
Click to expand...
I beat my meat before I buy them

giphy.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,693
Messages
57,679,401
Members
175,803
Latest member
thekiddak

Share this page

Back
Top