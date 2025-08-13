666
T-800
I came across this chicken breast recipe: https://www.recipetineats.com/oven-baked-chicken-breast/#jump-watch
It says to beat the meat before cooking. I don't have a hammer for it and using a rolling pin sucked ass so I used my fist to beat the meat. I don't think I've ever beat the meat before cooking, I hope it's good. What are your opinions on this matter?
I also think I might have beat my meat too hard.
