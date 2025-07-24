Do you appreciate movies that have less CGI and more practical effects?

I am a bigger fan of practical effects. I do feel that CGI, if used properly, is definitely necessary, of course, when it is needed.Mike Flanagan is the first filmmaker that comes to mind. The visual difference between Kubrick's The Shining and Flanagan's adaptation of Doctor Sleep is absurd to watch.It just looked so cheap and unconvincing in contrast that I didn't feel like I was watching a big budget studio film.At the end of the day I think it all comes down to personal preference for the viewer. For me, I like movies that don't require much CGI (John Wicks, The Raid movies, newer Mission Impossibles - although those have a little more, but not like most others). I feel that too much CGI in a movie takes away from what a movie is supposed to be.