Do you agree with this list of 30 greatest films ever made?

I agree with #1.

Otherwise, who cares? It's like any other Greatest Films list (or even Meta-list). The wheat is separated from the chaff. There is a bunch of great shit that gets mentioned. I never seen anything named in the Top 30 that I think it trash, or even mediocre. But there could be hundreds of other lists just like it with almost completely different films.
 
Here is the list (Copied from youtube comments)

30. Oldboy - 2:48
29. Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans - 7:00
28. Citizen Kane - 11:21
27. My Dinner with Andre - 15:32
26. Akira - 19:17
25. Gone with the Wind - 23:57
24. The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover - 27:45
23. Mirror - 32:23
22. Ordet - 35:43
21. La Haine - 39:31
20. Love Exposure - 44:02
19. Persona - 47:59
18. Jeanne Dielman, 23 quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles - 51:55
17. Mulholland Dr. - 55:50
16. The Searchers - 1:00:39
15. Barry Lyndon - 1:05:00
14. The Night of the Hunter - 1:08:58
13. Tokyo Story - 1:13:46
12. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly - 1:17:48
11. Taxi Driver - 1:21:14
10. Apocalypse Now - 1:25:25
9. Yi Yi - 1:30:52
8. Seven Samurai - 1:35:46
7. Andrei Rublev - 1:41:10
6. Spirited Away - 1:46:38
5. Fanny and Alexander - 1:50:47
4. The Lord of the Rings Trilogy - 1:54:44
3. 2001: A Space Odyssey - 1:58:48
2. Sátántangó - 2:04:28
1. The Godfather Part I & II - 2:10:42

Definitely some great films in there that I wouldn't normally expect to pop up in youtube videos. It's an interesting list, although many films that'd be in my top 30 aren't in there
 
Its a pretty good list, probably reflective of a lot of what is highly rated with a younger cinephile audience although ironically lacking anything really THAT recent to it with Love Exposure the only thing from the last 20 years.

A maybe a little predictable on that way but not as predictable as most such lists, does feel a bit more like personal opinion which is always more interesting IMHO.
 
Definitely some great films in there that I wouldn't normally expect to pop up in youtube videos. It's an interesting list, although many films that'd be in my top 30 aren't in there
Thank you sir.
 
To be honest though I far preffer lists that reflect a personal taste rather than look to be some kind of summing up on opinion, much better for interestring recommendation when you can see someone has similar taste to you.

This list seems part way between those two for me, it's somewhat predictable if you know current cinephile culture but does look to have some personal taste as well.
 
Definitely some great films in there that I wouldn't normally expect to pop up in youtube videos. It's an interesting list, although many films that'd be in my top 30 aren't in there
Where the fuck is Bloodsport?

0/10 list, literally unplayable
 
Definitely some great films in there that I wouldn't normally expect to pop up in youtube videos. It's an interesting list, although many films that'd be in my top 30 aren't in there
Well said, I'd say the same, definitely some good picks and some weird ones too, my list would be rather different.
 
