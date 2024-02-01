Do you agree with this list of 30 greatest films ever made?

Bornstarch
Do you agree with this list by Cinema Cartography?
Here is the list (Copied from youtube comments)
30. Oldboy - 2:48
29. Sunrise: A Song of Two Humans - 7:00
28. Citizen Kane - 11:21
27. My Dinner with Andre - 15:32
26. Akira - 19:17
25. Gone with the Wind - 23:57
24. The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover - 27:45
23. Mirror - 32:23
22. Ordet - 35:43
21. La Haine - 39:31
20. Love Exposure - 44:02
19. Persona - 47:59
18. Jeanne Dielman, 23 quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles - 51:55
17. Mulholland Dr. - 55:50
16. The Searchers - 1:00:39
15. Barry Lyndon - 1:05:00
14. The Night of the Hunter - 1:08:58
13. Tokyo Story - 1:13:46
12. The Good, the Bad and the Ugly - 1:17:48
11. Taxi Driver - 1:21:14
10. Apocalypse Now - 1:25:25
9. Yi Yi - 1:30:52
8. Seven Samurai - 1:35:46
7. Andrei Rublev - 1:41:10
6. Spirited Away - 1:46:38
5. Fanny and Alexander - 1:50:47
4. The Lord of the Rings Trilogy - 1:54:44
3. 2001: A Space Odyssey - 1:58:48
2. Sátántangó - 2:04:28
1. The Godfather Part I & II - 2:10:42
Definitely some great films in there that I wouldn't normally expect to pop up in youtube videos. It's an interesting list, although many films that'd be in my top 30 aren't in there
To be honest though I far preffer lists that reflect a personal taste rather than look to be some kind of summing up on opinion, much better for interestring recommendation when you can see someone has similar taste to you.I agree with #1.
Otherwise, who cares? It's like any other Greatest Films list (or even Meta-list). The wheat is separated from the chaff. There is a bunch of great shit that gets mentioned. I never seen anything named in the Top 30 that I think it trash, or even mediocre. But there could be hundreds of other lists just like it with almost completely different films.
Well said, I'd say the same, definitely some good picks and some weird ones too, my list would be rather different.
Spirited Away in the top 10.