nice pfpI don't care. If anything, I feel bad for the transhumanist types wasting their precious time on earth with some goofy alchemical woo-woo shit.
his hair is good for his age
yeah im young but looking at my dad I might have to look into that finasteride thingProbably because he's had work done and is likely on finasteride to keep it from falling out.
I don't care how people spend their money.
What's funny to me is that he trains and supplements sub optimally.
He dropped TRT and multiple other therapies. I can't remember if he dropped metformin or sirolimus or both. I know he doesn't take HGH. I know he doesn't take proven senolytics. I know he doesn't take thymus rejuvenation peptides or supplements. I don't believe he takes some other very effective peptides and supplements.
He trains with very light weights. I think he managed five pull ups in one clip despite claiming 15 chin ups and pull ups in a single workout.
Everything he does is very unimpressive.
His claims to fame are being one of the leaders on some anti aging metric which has no scientific validity. When people tried those anti aging tests to see what their 'real' age was, the results were all over the place.
You'd also be surprised to find out what he looks like without the carefully curated direct lighting. He looks very haggard.
Why don't you earn your own money to spend altruistically rather than whinging about how another man spends his bread?She's correct. Straight to the point, unfiltered. Feelings will be hurt. Eat a salad, chill, drink water, and get some sleep bro.
If anyone figures out aging it'll be some researchers after studying enough mice colons or the bowel movements of guinea pigs or some shit down the line. It's whatever.
I did not know finasteride did that maybe Ill just go baldNot sure why you'd wanna chemically castrate yourself for the sake of your hair. A lot of dudes think having hair will help them get pussy, but then they get on the stuff and it kills their libido and often leaves them with permanent erectile dysfunction. Catch 22.
DHT is an important hormone, best not to fuck around with it.