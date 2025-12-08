Aging Do you agree with this lady telling Bryan Johnson that he selfishly wastes millions of dollars a year trying to look younger but he looks his age?

I don't give a fuck if someone spends their own money selfishly. It's their money, fuck it. Tons of celebrities spend millions on plastic surgery, clothing, treatments, etc., and I couldn't care less. I also have no idea if he makes any donations to any causes outside his crazy project, but either way it makes zero difference to me. It's always easy to tell others what they should do with their money.

The son's blood stuff, I don't really care about either. Tons of people donate blood; it just regenerates itself. It's not like he stole his son's kidney lol. Some parts of his crazy experiment may yield some interesting results, but I'm also not sure if he is proceeding in a scientific way or not. Whether the results are universally applicable or not doesn't mean they can't be interesting. That's a silly argument. At the same time, I think this dude is delusional and has some weird psychological shit going on. And he definitely looks his age lol. But he should carry on with his reptilian experiment.
 
I don't care how people spend their money.

What's funny to me is that he trains and supplements sub optimally.

He dropped TRT and multiple other therapies. I can't remember if he dropped metformin or sirolimus or both. I know he doesn't take HGH. I know he doesn't take proven senolytics. I know he doesn't take thymus rejuvenation peptides or supplements. I don't believe he takes some other very effective peptides and supplements.

He trains with very light weights. I think he managed five pull ups in one clip despite claiming 15 chin ups and pull ups in a single workout.

Everything he does is very unimpressive.

His claims to fame are being one of the leaders on some anti aging metric which has no scientific validity. When people tried those anti aging tests to see what their 'real' age was, the results were all over the place.

You'd also be surprised to find out what he looks like without the carefully curated direct lighting. He looks very haggard.
 
She's correct. Straight to the point, unfiltered. Feelings will be hurt. Eat a salad, chill, drink water, and get some sleep bro.

If anyone figures out aging it'll be some researchers after studying enough mice colons or the bowel movements of guinea pigs or some shit down the line. It's whatever.
 
I don't care. If anything, I feel bad for the transhumanist types wasting their precious time on earth with some goofy alchemical woo-woo shit.
 
Ironically, she looks like she's had plenty of work done herself. She also came across as a total lunatic which makes any valid points she might have incredibly hard to parse.

Bryan sits out on the frontier of what can be achieved in this moment which I think does have decent amount of importance when there seems to such a pressure cooker of dystopic-level societal trends (junk foods, phones, porn, etc). The lens most people use for health is how someone looks on the outside so he does seem to take a huge criticism on that despite it not really being the core of what he's doing.

If him spending enormous amounts of money causes people to eat more whole foods, take omega fats, get good sleep, get some exercise in, put some effort into their relationships, why bother getting bent out of shape about it?

To me his Blueprint Project is simply encouraging people to make the first steps for health and rejuvenation habits themselves in an age where AGI will undoubtedly take over lifestyle arrangements in the future, so you will feel less displaced if this is already "the norm" taken to the next level.
 
He also went full vegan and is now mostly vegan because of an ethical opinion.

That's not health-optimizing if he mixes that stuff in.
 
Probably because he's had work done and is likely on finasteride to keep it from falling out.
yeah he does hair treatment, he's supposed to be bald.

He explains that he does that because mental health is an important of overall health (most men can easily cope with hair loss).
 
She's correct. Straight to the point, unfiltered. Feelings will be hurt. Eat a salad, chill, drink water, and get some sleep bro.

If anyone figures out aging it'll be some researchers after studying enough mice colons or the bowel movements of guinea pigs or some shit down the line. It's whatever.
Why don't you earn your own money to spend altruistically rather than whinging about how another man spends his bread?
 
yeah im young but looking at my dad I might have to look into that finasteride thing
Not sure why you'd wanna chemically castrate yourself for the sake of your hair. A lot of dudes think having hair will help them get pussy, but then they get on the stuff and it kills their libido and often leaves them with permanent erectile dysfunction. Catch 22.

DHT is an important hormone, best not to fuck around with it.
 
I did not know finasteride did that maybe Ill just go bald
 
He looks at least 48, maybe he is older and lies. His eyes look old, the eyes always show your age regardless of face lift and any other thing you might do. A healthy lifestyle kees you younger, he doesn´t look younger, more like a zombie. His emotions and vibes aren´t young, very cold and boring aura. She is bursting from envy over his money.
 
whatever, other billionaires are launching rockets into space, stealing our data, making the world worse... at least this guy is sharing his discoveries so anyone can copy whatever they want. For example, he recently found out that he has significantly lowered the microplastics on his semen thanks to spending time in the sauna, now we have that info for free
 
