Ironically, she looks like she's had plenty of work done herself. She also came across as a total lunatic which makes any valid points she might have incredibly hard to parse.



Bryan sits out on the frontier of what can be achieved in this moment which I think does have decent amount of importance when there seems to such a pressure cooker of dystopic-level societal trends (junk foods, phones, porn, etc). The lens most people use for health is how someone looks on the outside so he does seem to take a huge criticism on that despite it not really being the core of what he's doing.



If him spending enormous amounts of money causes people to eat more whole foods, take omega fats, get good sleep, get some exercise in, put some effort into their relationships, why bother getting bent out of shape about it?



To me his Blueprint Project is simply encouraging people to make the first steps for health and rejuvenation habits themselves in an age where AGI will undoubtedly take over lifestyle arrangements in the future, so you will feel less displaced if this is already "the norm" taken to the next level.