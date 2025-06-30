Social Do you agree with calling countries by the actual name?

In the modern era idk why this isn't addressed more.

The British in particular had a terrible habit of being okay with misprounciations.

Germany is Deutchland
Ireland is Eireann
Japan is Nihon
Spain is Espana
Holland is Nederlands
Russia is Rossiya
Italy is Italia
Poland is Polska
China is Zhongguo
There is no American country, it is the United States of America

I mean, don't most people know these? Why does it always come across as condescending when someone calls a country by its actual name? Maybe one like Zhongguo would raise eyebrows to westerners but most are pretty straight forward. It feels like we just normalised getting things wrong so we keep doing it.
 
Osculater said:
I would if I spoke their native language, but since I don't then I won't <Fedor23>
If we just used the actual name of the country they want to use we'd have less words to remember when studying other languages
 
The only country I call by their proper name is Canadia
 
When I meet people from Germany, Ireland and Japan. They tell me they are from Germany, Ireland and Japan.
And when you say the "British" are you talking about people from England, Wales, Scotland or N. Ireland?
 
The only people I've heard use those "proper" names in America are people born in America trying to sound like they're cultured.

Anyone I know from those countries uses the other version when speaking English.

Edit: People do say Netherlands, just not Nederlands.
 
When I’m actually in those countries. Maybe


It’s still the Gulf of Mexico to me.
 
I have no problem calling a country by the name it has in its native language.
But the moment someone says I should change the name for it in my country's language, they can go fuck themselves.
 
