In the modern era idk why this isn't addressed more.
The British in particular had a terrible habit of being okay with misprounciations.
Germany is Deutchland
Ireland is Eireann
Japan is Nihon
Spain is Espana
Holland is Nederlands
Russia is Rossiya
Italy is Italia
Poland is Polska
China is Zhongguo
There is no American country, it is the United States of America
I mean, don't most people know these? Why does it always come across as condescending when someone calls a country by its actual name? Maybe one like Zhongguo would raise eyebrows to westerners but most are pretty straight forward. It feels like we just normalised getting things wrong so we keep doing it.
