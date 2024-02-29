Do you agree that the best MMA HW fighter in the world is the best fighter in the world?

Do you agree that the best MMA HW fighter in the world is the best fighter in the world?

  • Total voters
    4
MXZT

MXZT

Do you think the guy who everyone thinks is the best HW MMA fighter currently can beat any human in the world give or take?

Like a Jon Jones or a Francis Ngannou. Depending you think is the best right now.

jon-jones-francis-ngannou-color-fox.jpg
 
In general no, as I believe there are many times where the lighter guy is more skilled and would be considered a better fighter despite the fact the HW can probably beat him easily.

Brock Lesnar was the HW champion in 2010, a period where guys like GSP and Anderson Silva were also champs. I wouldn't consider Brock being the better fighter even though he can smash them both in a fight.

But do I believe the current UFC HW champ is the best fighter in the world? Yes, but mostly because of what Jones achieved in his earlier career at LHW

As for the question Do you think the guy who everyone thinks is the best HW MMA fighter currently can beat any human in the world give or take? (which is slightly different to the poll), I still think its a no, I think theres a tiny 0.0000001 percent amount of unknown giants in the world who can probably beat him)
 
Thank you for the well thought out response.
 
I'll believe it when I see him beat Mighty Mouse.​
 
