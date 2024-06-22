Do you agree that Alex aka Chama is a glass cannon?

KO'd once in UFC and once in KickboxingDude has been KO multiple times ,rocked multiple times. He's Still exciting fighter regardless . Do you guys agree?
yeah, we're totally convinced.Ya that's why I said multiple times. He's been rocked alot too.
If you wanna score a KO against Poatan you gotta put yourself in the danger zone, not a lot of guys are willing to do that with him.
His chin seems a lot better at 205 now that he’s not cutting a ridiculous amount of weight, he traded blows with the polish power without too much trouble
Alex was never any good, should retire.
No he isn't. He just fights a lot of tough opponents.
Retarded take OP
Ya, you might be right. What if he gets ko this upcoming fight with jiri? Jiri does ko people at 205.