Do you agree that Alex aka Chama is a glass cannon?

Dude has been KO multiple times ,rocked multiple times. He's Still exciting fighter regardless . Do you guys agree?
 
His chin has been cracked once and he faced a tonuva strikers moreso than wrasslers.
 
If you wanna score a KO against Poatan you gotta put yourself in the danger zone, not a lot of guys are willing to do that with him.
 
His chin seems a lot better at 205 now that he’s not cutting a ridiculous amount of weight, he traded blows with the polish power without too much trouble
Ya, you might be right. What if he gets ko this upcoming fight with jiri? Jiri does ko people at 205.
 
Besides a one off or maybe 2 off he better stay away from hw

I'm still not buying he has a glass chin though
 
Kickboxers get KOed a LOT.

Look at all the greats from the golden age.

Would anyone call Ernesto Hoost, LeBanner or Aerts a glass cannon?

Pereira ran into a very hard shot in a lapse in judgment (being too aggressive and getting away from the strategy that was wrecking izzy)
 
Ya, you might be right. What if he gets ko this upcoming fight with jiri? Jiri does ko people at 205.
I doubt it will happen jiri fights with his chin up in the air, Alex knows this that’s why he accepted the fight on short notice
 
